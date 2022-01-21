NFL divisional round picks against the spread, betting picks

This weekend brings us the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and it is time to give you my betting picks for the weekend. The wild-card round was not good for me, but if you pay attention to my picks as tracked on Tallysight, my season very good.

There are two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. Below are my picks for the outright winner (the money line), the spread and the point total.

My picks are mostly chalk, but based on who is left in the postseason, it makes sense.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Saturday afternoon game

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Money line: Titans (-200)

ATS: Titans -3.5 (-112)

Total: Under 47.5 (-115)

Saturday night game

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Money line: Packers (-240)

ATS: Packers -5.5 (-110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-117)

Sunday early game

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line: Rams (+120)

ATS: Rams +2.5 (+102)

Total: Over 48.5 (-108)

Sunday late game

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs (-125)

ATS: Chiefs -1.5 (-115)

Total: Under 53.5 (-110)

1

1