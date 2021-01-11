NFL Divisional Round odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints spread, moneyline and total

Brady's Bucs pegged as road underdogs in NFC Divisional Round at Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has played against New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees eight times in his 21-year career, but these two future Hall of Famers will meet in the NFL playoffs for the first time Sunday night in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a successful one so far.

He led the Bucs to an 11-5 record and the team's first playoff appearance since 2007. The 43-year-old quarterback helped the Buccaneers earn their first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII with a 31-23 Wild Card victory over the Washington Football Team last weekend.

Tampa Bay's triumph in Washington set up a Divisional Round matchup in New Orleans, where the Saints will try to beat the Bucs for the third time this season.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

The Saints, given their previous success against the Bucs and the benefit of having homefield advantage, are the favorites entering this game. Here are the latest betting lines for Buccaneers at Saints -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Spread: Bucs +3 (-105), Saints -3 (-115)

Moneyline: Bucs +145, Saints -171

Total: Over 52 points (-115), Under 52 points (-105)

Despite having the most playoff wins in NFL history with 31, you might be surprised to learn Brady is just 19-20 against-the-spread (ATS) in his postseason career.

The Bucs are 9-8 ATS this season, including Saturday's game when they failed to cover versus Washington. The Saints are 10-6-1 ATS on the season but 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games. New Orleans also has won six of its last seven games at home.

Brees has won five of his eight head-to-head meetings with Brady, but playoff success has mostly eluded him since he led New Orleans to a Super Bowl title in 2009. The franchise has reached just one NFC Championship Game over the last 10 years despite having some very talented rosters during that span.

The Saints will need a stellar performance from Brees on Sunday if they're going to beat Brady and the Buccaneers to reach the NFC title game. The Bucs are playing their best football of the season and Brady's loaded offense is firing on all cylinders.