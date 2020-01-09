NFL Divisional Round Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-17.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics. All individual deep ball rates and targets, as well as explosive rush data, is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive D Round

This week's playoff offenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate: 49ers (No. 1), Titans (No. 2), Vikings (No. 6), Chiefs (No. 8), Seahawks (No. 12), Ravens (No. 14), Texans (No. 17) and Packers (No. 18).

This week's playoff defenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate allowed: 49ers (No. 2), Vikings (No. 6), Chiefs (No. 7), Ravens (No. 12), Seahawks (No. 17), Titans (No. 18), Texans (No. 22) and Packers (No. 23).

It's tough to overstate just how good Ryan Tannehill was at throwing the football during the regular season. Overall, he ranked among the league's top-eight QBs in: adjusted net yards per attempt (No. 1 among 33 qualified QBs), net yards per attempt (No. 1), adjusted yards per attempt (No. 1), yards per completion (No. 1), touchdown rate (No. 2), completion rate (No. 3), QB Rating (No. 1) and QBR (No. 8).

Travis Kelce's 2019 season felt like a disappointment ... and he finished as the PPR TE1 for the fourth consecutive season. The Chiefs' stud TE has been so good for so long that we've taken his high-end production for granted.

Only nine teams had at least four CBs graded outside of PFF's top-50 corners this season. The Texans (5) and Vikings (4) are the only playoff teams to appear on that list.

Deshaun Watson will likely have to (again) put the entire team on his back if the Texans have any hope of pulling off the upset.

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

Pace D Round

The week's fastest-paced matchup features the Texans (No. 14 in situation neutral pace) at the Chiefs (No. 6).

Vikings (No. 10) at the 49ers (No. 15) also figures to move at a fairly quick speed regardless of who has the ball.

The week's slowest-paced matchup features the Titans (No. 19) at the Ravens (No. 27).

The Seahawks (No. 24) and Packers (No. 18) also haven't made a habit of upping the pace on offense this season.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

Pressure D Round

Kirk Cousins has ranked among the league's top-10 most-pressured QBs in each of the past two seasons. Of course, this is also simply a side effect of both Cousins' playing style as well as this scheme. Nobody averaged a longer time between getting the snap and throwing the ball than Cousins (2.83 seconds) this season (PFF).

It's likely that Cousins sees plenty of pressure Saturday against the 49ers' beastly front-seven. Still, we just saw arguably the best version of Cousins to date against the Saints' top-ranked pass rush. This Vikings Offense is tough to stop when their signal caller is playing at this high of a level.

(Analysis on trench battles, passing games and red zone efficiency continues on the next page)

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

ADJLY D Round

Running the ball with Marshawn Lynch and Travis Homer might actually work well enough this week to render Russell Wilson and the passing game a bit more irrelevant than fantasy investors would prefer. This Green Bay rush defense was awful in 2019, as only the Dolphins allowed more adjusted line yards per rush.

The 49ers have had a fully healthy backfield for the past month and seem to be sticking with Raheem Mostert as their featured RB. Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida also figure to be involved, but it'd be surprising if Mostert doesn't lead the way in terms of total touches. Note that Breida fumbled twice in Week 15 and proceeded to play just eight combined snaps in Weeks 16-17.

Aaron Jones has had four games with Jamaal Williams (shoulder) either sidelined or severely limited due to injury: Week 4 vs. Eagles (13-21-1 rushing, 6-37-0 receiving, 84% snap rate), Week 5 at Cowboys (19-107-4, 7-75-0, 67%), Week 16 at Vikings (23-154-2, 2-6-0, 68%) and Week 17 at Lions (25-100-0, 2-43-0, 85%).

The Ravens (No. 3), Titans (No. 4), Packers (No. 6), Vikings (No. 7) and 49ers (No. 8) are the only remaining teams inside of the league's top-12 offensive lines in adjusted line yards per rush.

Carlos Hyde posted a robust 58% snap rate last week and received 16 carries despite the Texans falling behind the Bills by 16 points in the third quarter. Duke Johnson is significantly better at football than Hyde in just about any metric you want to look at. There should be zero excuse this week for Hyde to play heavily over Johnson when the Texans are literally facing the league's worst defense in receiving yards allowed to opposing RBs.

The Titans' 6-foot-3 and 247-pound monster has historically only gotten better as the season has gone on. Overall, Derrick Henry's career yards per carry by month are as follows: September (3.87 yards per carry), October (3.87), November (5.87), December (5.38) and January (5.3).

There have only been four instances of an RB averaging over four yards after contact per attempt in a season since 2010 (PFF, minimum 100 carries). Derrick Henry in 2018 and 2019 is responsible for two of them.

Gus Edwards is capable of rushing effectively if Mark Ingram (calf) is out or severely limited. The second-year pro has averaged a robust 5.3 yards per carry on 270 career rush attempts and ranked sixth in success rate this season. Perhaps the backup RB doesn't possess the same three-down or breakaway ability as Ingram, but Edwards has consistently proven capable of fitting into this offense, not creating negative plays, and picking up positive yardage more times than not.

Keep an eye on our industry-leading News Feed for updates on the Ravens' starting RB.

Of course, Lamar Jackson is still the spark that ignites the Ravens' historically elite rush offense.

The 49ers have allowed at least 100 rushing yards in 12-of-16 games this season. Dalvin Cook posted a dominant 79% snap rate with 33 combined carries and targets during the Vikings' Wild Card win over the Saints.

San Francisco also hasn't exactly been great at wrapping up ball carriers this season. Each Divisional Round team's rank in missed tackle rate: Vikings (No. 1), Chiefs (No. 7), Ravens (No. 13), Titans (No. 15), Packers (No. 16), 49ers (No. 21), Texans (No. 24) and Seahawks (No. 29).

Damien Williams wins the "what have you done for me lately" argument in the Kansas City backfield with back-to-back strong performances against the Bears (16-65-0 rushing, 3-27-1 receiving) and Chargers (12-124-2, 4-30-0). Still, I wouldn't be surprised if LeSean McCoy and to a lesser extent Darwin Thompson are also factors on early downs. Williams (33 pass block snaps) worked well ahead of both Thompson (4) and McCoy (16) when it came to protecting their franchise QB throughout the season, so he's the safest bet for pass-game work.

Each team's rank in yards before contact per rush is: Ravens (No. 2), Texans (No. 4), 49ers (No. 6), Chiefs (No. 7), Seahawks (No. 8), Packers (No. 12), Vikings (No. 13) and Titans (No. 25) per PFF.

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

NYA D Round

Deshaun Watson and company don't have the easiest matchup against a Chiefs Defense that has been far better against the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than the run (No. 29) this season. Still, Watson managed to lead the Texans to a 31-24 victory in Arrowhead largely thanks to his legs, as he wasn't sacked once and managed to post a 10-42-2 rushing line. He'll need to continue to look a lot like Superman in order for the Texans to advance.

Note that defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

