NFL Divisional Round Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all eight teams that will be playing this week.

  • The Ravens are nearing full healthy, as both FS Earl Thomas (knee) and TE Mark Andrews (ankle) largely missed their Week 17 contest due to rest and are fully expected to suit up Saturday against the Titans. The bigger question is RB Mark Ingram (calf), although coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens' starting RB is on track to practice and play.

  • The Packers should be a bit healthier after having a bye to get right. Still, their blocking could be compromised if none of RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion), C Corey Linsley (back), FB Danny Vitale (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder) aren't ready to go by Sunday. The only other real question mark at the moment is S Will Redmond (hamstring).

  • The Texans Offense would greatly benefit from the return of WR Will Fuller (groin), although it's once again shaping up as a true game-time decision. Look for TE Darren Fells to continue to play a near every-down role if TE Jordan Akins (hamstring) remains sidelined, while CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) would provide some much-needed depth on the outside ahead of their potential shootout against the Chiefs.

  • The Chiefs are only believed to be dealing with injuries to CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), G Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle). They're peaking at the right time on both offense and defense.

  • The Vikings lost No. 3 TE Tyler Conklin (leg) early in their Wild Card win over the Saints. CB Mackensie Alexander (knee) will reportedly be sidelined again this week, which would be good news for Emmanuel Sanders and company.

  • The Seahawks Defense is fairly healthy at the moment with the main exception potentially being DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck). Keep an eye on WRs Jaron Brown (knee) and Malik Turner (concussion) as well as LT Duane Brown (biceps, knee) and G Mike Iupati (neck) as far as the offensive side of the ball is concerned. The good news is coach Pete Carroll confirmed Brown is expected to return to action this week.

  • The 49ers are well rested after the bye and reportedly will get LB Kwon Alexander (pec) back this week. The outlook is also reportedly good for S Jaquiski Tartt (rib) as well as DE Dee Ford (hamstring).

  • The Titans remain all sorts of banged up on the outside, as WRs Kalif Raymond (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Cody Hollister (ankle) should all be considered questionable for Saturday. The only other injury to worry about is LB Jayon Brown (shoulder).

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Divisional Round

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Mark Ingram

BAL

RB

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Andrews

BAL

TE

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Earl Thomas

BAL

FS

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Skura

BAL

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daylon Mack

BAL

DT

Knee, hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Redmond

GNB

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Vitale

GNB

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamaal Williams

GNB

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Linsley

GNB

C

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryan Bulaga

GNB

RT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cole Madison

GNB

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Joseph

HOU

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Akins

HOU

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tashaun Gipson

HOU

S

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

OT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andrew Wylie

KAN

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Xavier Williams

KAN

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Juan Thornhill

KAN

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Ware

KAN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darrel Williams

KAN

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mackensie Alexander

MIN

CB

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Conklin

MIN

TE

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hughes

MIN

CB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Jones

MIN

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mychal Kendricks

SEA

LB

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Duane Brown

SEA

OT

Biceps, knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Iupati

SEA

G

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ezekiel Ansah

SEA

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jaron Brown

SEA

WR

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Turner

SEA

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ethan Pocic

SEA

G

Core

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Carson

SEA

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Prosise

SEA

RB

Arm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

SEA

WR

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Al Woods

SEA

DT

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jaquiski Tartt

SFO

S

Rib

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Jullian Taylor

SFO

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DJ Jones

SFO

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Goodwin

SFO

WR

Knee, foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Weston Richburg

SFO

C

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kalif Raymond

TEN

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Humphries

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cody Hollister

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jayon Brown

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

 

