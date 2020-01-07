NFL Divisional Round Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all eight teams that will be playing this week.
The Ravens are nearing full healthy, as both FS Earl Thomas (knee) and TE Mark Andrews (ankle) largely missed their Week 17 contest due to rest and are fully expected to suit up Saturday against the Titans. The bigger question is RB Mark Ingram (calf), although coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens' starting RB is on track to practice and play.
The Packers should be a bit healthier after having a bye to get right. Still, their blocking could be compromised if none of RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion), C Corey Linsley (back), FB Danny Vitale (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder) aren't ready to go by Sunday. The only other real question mark at the moment is S Will Redmond (hamstring).
The Texans Offense would greatly benefit from the return of WR Will Fuller (groin), although it's once again shaping up as a true game-time decision. Look for TE Darren Fells to continue to play a near every-down role if TE Jordan Akins (hamstring) remains sidelined, while CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) would provide some much-needed depth on the outside ahead of their potential shootout against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are only believed to be dealing with injuries to CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), G Andrew Wylie (ankle) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle). They're peaking at the right time on both offense and defense.
The Vikings lost No. 3 TE Tyler Conklin (leg) early in their Wild Card win over the Saints. CB Mackensie Alexander (knee) will reportedly be sidelined again this week, which would be good news for Emmanuel Sanders and company.
The Seahawks Defense is fairly healthy at the moment with the main exception potentially being DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck). Keep an eye on WRs Jaron Brown (knee) and Malik Turner (concussion) as well as LT Duane Brown (biceps, knee) and G Mike Iupati (neck) as far as the offensive side of the ball is concerned. The good news is coach Pete Carroll confirmed Brown is expected to return to action this week.
The 49ers are well rested after the bye and reportedly will get LB Kwon Alexander (pec) back this week. The outlook is also reportedly good for S Jaquiski Tartt (rib) as well as DE Dee Ford (hamstring).
The Titans remain all sorts of banged up on the outside, as WRs Kalif Raymond (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Cody Hollister (ankle) should all be considered questionable for Saturday. The only other injury to worry about is LB Jayon Brown (shoulder).
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Divisional Round
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
BAL
RB
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
TE
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
FS
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Danny Vitale
GNB
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
C
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
S
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
CB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
OT
Biceps, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Core
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Rib
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Jones
SFO
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-