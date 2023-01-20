NFL Divisional Round: Eagles vs. Giants betting guide

Eagles vs. Giants betting guide, Round 3: Lines, Props & Picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Giants will hope that the third time is the charm Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, as the Eagles host their division rivals in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Birds hammered Big Blue five weeks ago in the teams’ first matchup, 48-22. In the rematch, the Giants rested their starters, and the Eagles sleepwalked to a 22-16 win. How different will things be for these two teams?

Eagles vs. Giants, Saturday 8:15pm, Lincoln Financial Field

Point Spread (ML) – Eagles -8 (-375); Giants +8 (+300)

Point total – 48 points

Analysis: The Eagles are rested, healthy, and will be ready to go in front of a bloodthirsty home crowd. This line has crept up to 8, which is a little to high in my estimation, and could lead to a back-door cover. If you want to bet the Eagles and give points, take a lower spread. I’d feel safe at Eagles -4.5.

Picks: Eagles ML, OVER 48

In his last game against the Giants in Week 14, Hurts threw for 171 yards in the first half as the Eagles jumped out to a big lead. He threw just seven passes in the second half and finished with 217 passing yards. I feel like he will need to do more with his arm to win this one. Jones has had two 300-yard games over the past three weeks, but they were both against the Vikings, a notoriously bad defense.

Pick: Hurts OVER 245.5



Rushing yards – Jalen Hurts 50.5; Miles Sanders 65.5; Daniel Jones 45.5, Saquon Barkley 70.5

Analysis: Don’t let the Giants’ run numbers against Minnesota last week fool you; this team has been among the worst against the run all season. The Eagles ran for 253 yards against them five weeks ago, 144 of them from Sanders, who is in a contract year and will want to put on a show Saturday. Hurts is healthy enough to play, but it will be interesting to see how eager he is to run with the ball in a crowd.

On the Giants’ side, Jones ran the ball 17 times (!) last week against Minnesota, many of them designed running plays. It’ll be interesting to see how much he’ll carry the ball against the Eagles. Barkley has topped 70 yards in just 2-of-8.

Picks: Sanders OVER 65.5; Jones OVER 45.5, Barkley UNDER 70.5



Receiving Yards:

A.J. Brown 75.5 DeVonta Smith 65.5

Saquon Barkley 25.5 Daniel Bellinger 20.5

Analysis: Brown and Smith will likely get theirs, even with Giants CB Adoree Jackson back healthy. But if the defense cracks down on Brown, as they did with Justin Jefferson last week, the better bet is Goedert. Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson had ten catches for 129 yards, half of that output is a win for Goedert. Hodgins has topped 37 yards in his last six games. Richie James will see plenty of targets out of the slot position as the Eagles continue to try to figure out that spot on D.

Picks: Smith OVER 65.5, Goedert OVER 50.5; James OVER 45.5, Hodgins OVER 40.5



Anytime TD:

Jalen Hurts -120 A.J. Brown -105

Saquon Barkley +100 Miles Sanders +100

DeVonta Smith +135 Dallas Goedert +200

Daniel Jones +225 Isaiah Hodgins +225

Richie James +270 Boston Scott +300

Darius Slayton +320

Analysis: Hurts was held back in the regular season finale; prior to that he scored seven rushing TD in six games. Sanders will get red zone touches, as will Goedert. Hodgins has five TD catches in his last six games.

Picks: Hurts, Sanders, Goedert; Hodgins, Jones