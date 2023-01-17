NFL Divisional Round broadcast crew announced for Eagles vs. Giants

The FOX broadcast team for Eagles-Giants divisional round game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. is Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 17, 2023

The broadcast team for Saturday night’s divisional matchup has been announced and although the Eagles are the No. 1 overall seed, they’ll have Fox Sports’ B-Team.

The FOX broadcast team for the Eagles vs. Giants divisional round game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. will be Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, and Kristina Pink.

The broadcast team of Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt will call the Sunday night Divisional Round matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts to be a full go at practice; Eagles noncommittal on Avonte Maddox's status

Eagles-Giants: 3 ways New York has improved since last meaningful game vs. Philadelphia

1 big thing each returning Eagles player can add to a potential Super Bowl run

2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule: Times, dates, matchups as Eagles will host the Giants

