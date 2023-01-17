NFL Divisional Round broadcast crew announced for Eagles vs. Giants
The FOX broadcast team for Eagles-Giants divisional round game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. is Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink.
The broadcast team for Saturday night’s divisional matchup has been announced and although the Eagles are the No. 1 overall seed, they’ll have Fox Sports’ B-Team.
The broadcast team of Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt will call the Sunday night Divisional Round matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.
