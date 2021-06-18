NFL Divisional Rankings: The head coaches

First-class coaches

There are 32 head-coaching jobs spread across the eight divisions in the NFL. Which one combines to make its foursome the best, and which group looks like it could be headed for a spin on the carousel? Let's take a look...

8. NFC North

There is Matt LaFleur and all the rest in this division. Mike Zimmer has a solid record in the regular season and not much else to show for it. Dan Campbell has made his debut by talking big and saying wild-and-crazy things. He's going to have to more than that to impress with a feeble franchise in Detroit. Matt Nagy simply has become mediocre and heads into a career-defining season.

7. AFC West

Andy Reid is light years the best here. He has a Super Bowl ring and has done it exceptionally in Kansas City. Vic Fangio could be making his last stand in Denver ... think he hopes the Broncos wind up with Aaron Rodgers? Brandon Staley has plenty of gifted players in Los Angeles with the Chargers. Will the rookie coach be able to take the nuts, and, um, Bolts, and weave them into a playoff team? Jon Gruden got a long contract, and odds on him seeing it out become worse by the year. The Raiders gambled on the coach, and in Las Vegas, they have lost so far.

6. AFC South

Indianapolis' Frank Reich and Tennessee's Mike Vrabel are strong coaches and have shown they know how to build and win. Whether they reach the level of Super Bowl champ is questionable at their current jobs. Urban Meyer and Jacksonville seem like a marriage that isn't going to last, mainly because the rookie head coach has a massive task in front of him. Good luck to David Culley in Houston. Talk about stepping into a quagmire.

5. NFC East

Well, two coaches have been to Super Bowls in this division. Ron Rivera didn't earn a ring while Mike McCarthy did with Green Bay at XLV. Will they be able to repeat the process in these jobs in a pathetic division? Joe Judge has the New England Patriots pedigree, which is only good for so much. Nick Sirianni is another first-year coach stepping into a quicksand situation with the Eagles.

4. NFC South

Two coaches with Super Bowl crowns in Sean Payton of New Orleans and Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. Impressive leaders. Matt Rhule rebuilt programs at the college level. Let's see if he can deliver a big-time winner in Carolina. (These aren't school days, mind you.) And Arthur Smith steps into an Atlanta Falcons team that has regressed since seeing a 28-3 lead evaporate back in Super Bowl LI.

3. NFC West

Love everything in this division except for Mr. Mediocrity, Kliff Kingsbury. Pete Carroll is a rock star. Sean McVay has shown he could be a rock star but needs to get some of the winning beat back and earn another deep playoff run. That hinges on Matthew Stafford's wing. And Kyle Shanahan orchestrated a major turnaround, and those his overall mark is middling in San Francisco, expect big things this year.

2. AFC North

John Harbaugh is a great one who has stood the test of time in Baltimore. Speaking of that, how about the brilliant Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh? A Hall-of-Famer one day, no doubt. Kevin Stefanski did a fine job in his first season with the Browns. Now, he has to build on it in Cleveland. Zac Taylor's record is so bad he manages to take down two Super Bowl winners.

1. AFC East

When you have Bill Belichick, it gives the overall division a solid boost. He will go down as one of the top -- arguably the top -- head coaches in NFL history. Sean McDermott has the Buffalo Bills playing superb football and in a position to be large and in charge in this division. Love what Brian Flores has done in two seasons with the Dolphins. Expect him to get better and the team to progress. Are we seriously to believe Robert Saleh is the answer with the New York Jets? When so many before him have been portrayed as such only to fail? Related: NFL Quarterback Power Rankings by division

