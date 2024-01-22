Ryan Young
NFL divisional playoffs: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs sneak past Bills to reach AFC title game
The Chiefs will take on the Ravens next week in Baltimore with a chance for a return trip to the Super Bowl on the line
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC championship game.
The Chiefs, thanks to a missed field goal late, edged out a close 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. That officially sends them into the conference championship game for a sixth straight season.
After a perfect back-and-forth game in what was the latest installment of the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen battle, Allen led the Bills down the field and into scoring position just inside the two minute warning. Yet Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal just wide right, which would have tied the game up.
KICK IS NO GOOD.


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
Instead, Mahomes and the Chiefs hung on to grab the three-point win and seal yet another trip to the AFC title game.
These two teams squared off in the playoffs 2021 and 2022. Both were losses for the Bills, one in the AFC Championship game and one in the divisional round. The Bills were the home team with a trip to the AFC championship on the line this time, but it didn't make the difference. Now, the Chiefs will advance to the AFC championship game to take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next week at M&T Bank Stadium with a return trip to Super Bowl LVII in their sights.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Heartbreak in Buffalo 💔
(Via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/5LsbRVD9Zn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

Wide right. Again. Gutting for the Bills. All of these missed opportunities are piling up for them. That window doesn't stay open forever. https://t.co/85IX6SZJc9
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) January 22, 2024

THE CHIEFS HAVE PUNCHED THEIR TICKET TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP 🔥
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 22, 2024

Mahomes' reaction to the missed FG.


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

Wide right. The Bills missed a 44-yarder, and the Chiefs should win it
KICK IS NO GOOD.


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

BUCKLE UP.
Who's advancing to Baltimore? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/C28rrpuUhn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

The Bills are still moving late in the 4th quarter.
Down by 3 with under 4 min to play, Bills stay alive with fourth-down conversion pic.twitter.com/ayUw4XoYJl
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 22, 2024

Josh Allen with another massive shot after the Bills got the ball back. This would've been huge
Jeebus what a damn throw pic.twitter.com/TBgKPNpo2P
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 22, 2024

Khalil Shakir questionable to return with shoulder injury, per @tracywolfson. Shakir leads Bills with 34 receiving yards & TD, including 2 somehow-didn't-hit-the-ground grabs
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 22, 2024

Well, the Bills can't get anything going and miss a long shot. They have to punt, and the Chiefs get the ball right back.

Here's a better angle and an explanation from the CBS crew.
After review, Jordan Poyer knocks it out and it’s ruled a touchback. Huge stop for the Buffalo defense!


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

Oh boy. The Chiefs fumbled out of the end zone, and the Bills recover after a challenge. What a break for Buffalo
Is this a fumble?
pic.twitter.com/QkpBJ8ZSlt
— PFF (@PFF) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
We have a stop. After five straight touchdown drives not including an end-of-half kneel-down, the Chiefs defense stops the Bills. Buffalo goes for it on fourth-and-5 at its own 30 with a fake punt and fails. Big gamble backfires and gives Kansas City the ball already in field goal range.
The Bills ran a fake punt with Damar Hamlin, but it came up short.pic.twitter.com/NOnN2w5UPm
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Isaiah Pacheco pays off the big pass gains with a grind of a four-yard touchdown run to get the lead back for the Chiefs, 27-24. That's now five lead changes.
THIS TOUCHDOWN IS A 10/10 😤 pic.twitter.com/IErEnUKWkp
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Patrick Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling on another deep ball, this time for 32 yards to drive into the red zone. Kansas City's threatening again at the end of the third quarter with Buffalo leading 24-20.
- Jason Owens
It was a sloppy end zone trip for the Bills, but they found the end zone. Burned a timeout, then took a delay of game to set up third-and-goal at the 13. But Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir in the front left corner of the end zone in a tight window after buying time with his feet.
Fourth lead change of the game puts Buffalo up, 24-20. This one's living up to the hype.
WHAT A THROW BY JOSH ALLEN. TD BILLS!


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Travis Kelce scores his second touchdown of the night, and the Chiefs are back on top, 20-17.
Chiefs start the 2nd half strong. @tkelce has another TD to give KC the lead!


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught it this time, and it was a doozy. Chiefs are driving on the opening drive of the second half.
MVS tough catch pic.twitter.com/PsOE7rr7Ga
— FootballSZN (@FtballSZN) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Chiefs linebacker Willie game is out of the game with a neck injury.
Willie Gay has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/3JMy5UqAOm
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Josh Allen and Travis Kelce shared some words on the way to their separate locker rooms:
Travis Kelce and Josh Allen chopping it up on their way to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/QikQss8FHo
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
And we've reached halftime. Competitive game with Buffalo leading, 17-13.
- Jason Owens
The Bills get in close and do the only thing that makes sense. They let Josh Allen run it in. Allen's second touchdown comes from two yards and gives the Bills a 17-13 lead just before halftime.
.@JoshAllenQB has his 2nd rushing TD! Buffalo back on top.


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Bills are driving again. An 18-yard Josh Allen scramble has them in the red zone late in the second quarter.
- Jason Owens
Jason Kelce's in the house and he's here for it.
NO. 1 HYPE MAN!!!!@JasonKelce x @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/S9k3shjOf5
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Travis Kelce breaks wide open in the Bills secondary and hauls in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs lead 13-10 on a breakdown for the Bills defense.
Mahomes to Kelce. Bread and butter. Chiefs take the lead! #ChiefsKingdom


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is back on the field for the Bills.
- Jason Owens
Chiefs get a stop. Force the first punt of the game and take over at their own 36 with 6:07 remaining before halftime.
- Jason Owens
Chiefs fail to find end zone on three plays from the Buffalo 10-yard line. Settle for another Harrison Butker field goal to cut deficit to 10-6
- Jason Owens
The Chiefs are driving and getting Travis Kelce involved. In the red zone now.
Mahomes hits Kelce for a 29-yard gain! #ChiefsKingdom


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Now Bills linebacker Tyrell Dodson is hurt. Limped off the field to the blue sideline tent.
Tyrel Dodson is down for the Bills pic.twitter.com/eKbwyfIVFk
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Chiefs down a defender, rule out starting safety Mike Edwards:
Mike Edwards has been ruled OUT with a concussion. https://t.co/8u6PndZEt1
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
Buffalo's second drive finds the end zone. Josh Allen runs it in from five yards for a 10-3 Bills lead. Bills are bullying the Chiefs defense on the ground with 94 rushing yards on two possession
Touchdown Buffalo! @JoshAllenQB #BillsMafia


— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
- Jason Owens
The first quarter's done with a field goal for each team and a 3-3 tie. Buffalo's driving again and approaching the red zone. Bills dominated the time of possession with 11:27 of ball control.
- Jason Owens
Kansas City's first drive stalls in Bills territory. Justin Watson can't hold on to a third-down pass from Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs settle for a field-goal attempt. Harrison Butker converts from 47 yards, and the Chiefs tie the game at 3-3.
- Jason Owens
Bills strike first, but don't find the end zone. Tyler Bass puts Buffalo on the board with a 27-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.
- Jason Owens
Wild start. Buffalo sets up a fourth-and-1 on a Josh Allen lateral past the line of scrimmage to Tyler Johnson on third down. Allen then powers through on a fourth-and-1 gamble for a first down. It was close to a forward pass, but officials called it a lateral, and the Chiefs didn't challenge.
Josh Allen improvises with a lateral!


— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Chiefs won the toss and deferred. Buffalo will have the ball first at home. Here we go.
- Jason Owens
Jason Kelce's here to support his brother Travis and the Chiefs, but more than happy to join a Bills tailgate:
Jason Kelce: Man of the People pic.twitter.com/QANv97Rb9P
— New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2024

.@StoneColdJones has that KC defense ready to dominate 😤


— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024

Jason Kelce is getting the full Bills experience this afternoon.
Jason Kelce getting in on some Bills tailgate action 😅
(via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/NaTjMd778X
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2024

This young Bills fan showed Taylor Swift the Josh Allen meme as she walked into the game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OHmYa0bxGW
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
.@stefondiggs playing rock, paper, scissors with a young fan is too cute. 🥹


— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift arrives in Buffalo 🤩
(via @haprusak)
pic.twitter.com/GKjDfhfNoc
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2024

Look who made it to Buffalo:
Taylor is here.@kfitz134 pic.twitter.com/HNYj5JDqQt
— Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young

Tonight's inactives. #KCvsBUF pic.twitter.com/yxhItiVokz
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
Highmark Stadium is ready to go:
Bills Mafia went to WORK this week in Highmark Stadium 👏
(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/vPZ3KC6sOO
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2024

Chiefs inactives:
Here are our inactives for our divisional matchup in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/QipHn29t10
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2024