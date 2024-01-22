NFL divisional playoffs: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs sneak past Bills to reach AFC title game

The Chiefs will take on the Ravens next week in Baltimore with a chance for a return trip to the Super Bowl on the line

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles out of the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of an NFL AFC division playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs, thanks to a missed field goal late, edged out a close 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. That officially sends them into the conference championship game for a sixth straight season.

After a perfect back-and-forth game in what was the latest installment of the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen battle, Allen led the Bills down the field and into scoring position just inside the two minute warning. Yet Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal just wide right, which would have tied the game up.

Instead, Mahomes and the Chiefs hung on to grab the three-point win and seal yet another trip to the AFC title game.

These two teams squared off in the playoffs 2021 and 2022. Both were losses for the Bills, one in the AFC Championship game and one in the divisional round. The Bills were the home team with a trip to the AFC championship on the line this time, but it didn't make the difference. Now, the Chiefs will advance to the AFC championship game to take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens next week at M&T Bank Stadium with a return trip to Super Bowl LVII in their sights.

