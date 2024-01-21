NFL divisional playoffs: Lions hold off Bucs, set up NFC championship game vs. 49ers

The Detroit Lions are one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Detroit Lions are going to San Francisco.

Detroit built a late two-touchdown lead then held off a late Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally with an interception of Baker Mayfield to secure a 31-23 win in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. They'll advance next week to face the 49ers on the road with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

Jared Goff threw for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers while Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds added touchdowns on the ground for Detroit. Tampa Bay's season is over after a surprise run to the second weekend of the NFL postseason.