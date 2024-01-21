Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL divisional playoffs: Lions hold off Bucs, set up NFC championship game vs. 49ers
The Detroit Lions are going to San Francisco.
Detroit built a late two-touchdown lead then held off a late Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally with an interception of Baker Mayfield to secure a 31-23 win in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. They'll advance next week to face the 49ers on the road with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.
Jared Goff threw for 287 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers while Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds added touchdowns on the ground for Detroit. Tampa Bay's season is over after a surprise run to the second weekend of the NFL postseason.
- Jason Owens
And that's it. The Lions end the game in victory formation for a 31-23 win. Lions vs. 49ers in San Francisco next week for a trip to the Super Bowl.
- Jason Owens
The Bucs force a punt and get the ball back. But Baker Mayfield throws an interception with 1:35 remaining, and the game's all but over. Derrick Barnes with the game-sealing pick. Tampa Bay only has one timeout remaining. Detroit is headed to San Francisco for the NFC championship game.
LIONS PICK OFF BAKER TO SEAL THE WIN
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ggnzhHOK8f
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Bucs rolled the dice on the 2-point play, which is the right call. It gives them a better chance to win. But the variance and downside of a failed conversion is tough to swallow when it happens, especially in a playoff game.
- Jason Owens
The Bucs answer back. Again with Mike Evans. Mayfield hits Evans in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. But a two-point conversion fails, and the Lions lead 31-23 with 4:37 remaining.
A dart to Mike Evans! Bucs make it a one-possession game.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/TwzZwoODTh
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Amon-Ra St. Brown does it again. He hauls in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff on the right side of the end zone. Lions take a 31-17 lead midway through the fourth, and the Bucs are in trouble.
Goff to St. Brown gives the @Lions a two-TD lead!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/5OywSGQMOW
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Lions are driving again after forcing a Bucs punt.
Amon-Ra St. Brown with a big third-down conversion:
Clutch 3rd and 15 conversion to Amon-Ra.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/GQXs2HaYRo
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Detroit answers back with a quick-strike score. Jahmyr Gibbs caps a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. 24-17 Lions early in the fourth.
NO ONE WAS STOPPING GIBBS FROM GETTING THE TUDDY 😤
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/XZqCpj4sTB
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
And we're tied up. Baker Mayfield finds Rachaad White on a screen pass on third down for a 12-yard touchdown. 17-17 with the fourth quarter approaching.
BAKER TO WHITE. Bucs answer back to even the score.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/rpFyHbMv6H
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
What a play by Baker Mayfield. Stands up to a would-be sack, then delivers a first-down dart.
BAKER TOUGH.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/mhqfY1uWzf
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
If you were wondering where Craig Reynolds came from, you weren't the only one:
Craig Reynolds scores on the 1-yard run on his first career postseason carry - and his first carry this season since Oct. 30 against the Raiders.
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Lions go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Because, of course they do. Backup running back Craig Reynolds punches it in for a 17-10 Lions lead. 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
4th and Goal? Lions are going for it.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/x9nVpCrGhP
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Bucs lost four yards on their ensuing possession and punted back to the Lions.
- Jason Owens
Lions punt after going three-and-out. Bucs take over with good field position at their own 40.
- Jason Owens
The Lions will play the rest of the way without former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Johnson. Center Frank Ragnow's back out there after an injury scare in the first half.
#Lions Injury Update:
G Jonah Jackson (Knee) has been downgraded to Out.
— Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Aidan Hutchinson with a big sack. Gets to Baker Mayfield on third down to knock the Bucs out of field-goal range. Right tackle Luke Goedeke simply didn't block Hutchinson. Bucs punt after driving to the Detroit 38.
HUTCH UNTOUCHED.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/PFlhuKKJ5X
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Tampa Bay's off to a good start in. First down pass on the first play of the half on a big possession.
- Jason Owens
Bucs will have the ball to start the second half. Mike Evans has four catches for 97 yards after a pair of big plays to set up Tampa Bay's game-tying touchdown before halftime.
- Jason Owens
Sensational drive by Tampa Bay. 92 yards in 1:13 to tie the game at the half. What a momentum swing.
- Jason Owens
Cade Otton breaks free in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown catch from Baker Mayfield. Bucs tie it up at 10-10 just before halftime.
90-yard drive for the Bucs makes it a tie game before the half 👀
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/czajVTchiC
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Mike Evans again. This time with a sensational 29-yard catch on a dime from Baker Mayfield. Bucs have first-and-goal with 19 seconds left in the half.
Mike Evans down to the one-yard line!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/pRmTJjSDr5
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans, and the Bucs are now in field-goal range.
- Jason Owens
Baker Mayfield scrambles 14 yards for a first down, and the Bucs are driving, looking to add points in the final minute of the half.
- Jason Owens
Lions are punting with 1:35 left in the half. Ragnow's on the sideline bench with his teammates after a quick meeting with trainers. Hopefully is OK.
- Jason Owens
Ragnow goes straight to the bench, trainers take a quick look and then leave his side. Positive sign that he'll come back, but we'll probably have to see after halftime
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Frank Ragnow is down on the field clutching his knee. Tense moment for the Lions and their All-Pro center.
- Jason Owens
The Bucs play it safe again on fourth down. Opt to attempt a 50-yard field goal on fourth-and-5. Chase Mclaughlin's kick hits the upright, and the Lions take over on downs leading, 10-3.
DOINK.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/khAxDOR2gh
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
Rare mistake from Amon-Ra St. Brown. He drops a would be first-down ball on third-and-10, leading to a Lions punt. Lions lead 10-3, midway through the second quarter.
- Jason Owens
Sam LaPorta with another nice gain to pick up a Lions first down. Five catches for 46 yards midway through the second quarter. Looking strong just two weeks after suffering a knee injury.
- Jason Owens
Offensive pass interference on Cade Otton on a pick play put the Bucks in third-and-15. The Bucs failed to convert after a third-down play picked up 14 yards. Bucs punted rather than go for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34.
Conservative play that limits the risk of giving the ball to the Lions in field goal range. Detroit will start at its own 20 and a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
- Jason Owens
We've got a touchdown. Jared Goff finds Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone from nine yards. 10-3 Lions early in the second quarter.
Goff to Reynolds puts the @Lions ahead, 10-3!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/JKCL0Y5GxL
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
We're into the second quarter now. The Lions are driving in a 3-3 game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
A contender for most impactful play of this 3-3 game thus far:
Jamel Dean with a BRUTAL drop in the end zone for the Bucs 😬 pic.twitter.com/EYYrBUONF4
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Bucs respond with a 43-yard field goal of their own, and we've got a tie game in Detroit.
Also, this:
The Lions are 11-1 this season when they score first in all games this season 👀
It's tied 3-3 after Detroit's opening field goal. pic.twitter.com/ghckYBQ71O
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
Listen to how LOUD it is in Detroit. 🗣️
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/mdhI0la2gG
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Lions got all the way down inside the 10, but their drive stalled out. They settled for a field goal off of the interception, and now hold a 3-0 lead.
Badgley starts the scoring#TBvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/VQ7lHZTHun
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
Mike Evans tipped this pass high, and the Lions get the ball back after a huge interception from CJ Gardner-Johnson.
Tipped and picked by CJ Gardner-Johnson!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/YywC0LjHRm
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Bucs force a punt right away, and will now take over less than a minute into the game. Let's see what Baker Mayfield can do here.
- Ryan Young
Detroit is ready, and the game is underway at Ford Field.
It's a scene in Detroit right before kickoff.
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38ClOq pic.twitter.com/dO9SEvfwyK
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
NBC's intro of Lions-Bucs was a battle of chips on shoulders: All of Detroit vs. Baker Mayfield.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Lions sound ready to play. Well, at least Penei Sewell is.
All about us 😤😤😤#TBvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/72fBCgE4Fr
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
In case you wanted a weather update from Detroit, our Dan Wetzel has you covered:
The kicker to the "You do know we play indoors?" question this week is that its 28 degrees, partly cloudy, with little wind in Detroit right now.
That weather would have far less impact on Tampa Bay than dealing with the deafening noise of roofed Ford Field.
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 21, 2024
- Jason Owens
It’s almost like Lions fans last week were booing the opposing team rather than just one player! pic.twitter.com/rrOx2olBRk
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 21, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jeff Daniels 🤝 Bob Segar #TBvsDET | #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/4ErOKzYvm7
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Benjamin Capp, @Lions season ticket holder for 66 years, meets up with Peyton Manning and @ChiliPeppers drummer Chad Smith before the game. 💙
📺: #TBvsDET -- 3pm ET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/CE8qIPPOn3
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
- Liz Roscher
We're driving with the driving crooner, baby‼️#AllGrit | #TBvsDET pic.twitter.com/WlTQ06f3HU
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024
- Liz Roscher