NFL division betting: Rams won a Super Bowl but aren't big NFC West favorites

Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are huge favorites to win their respective divisions at BetMGM. None of those teams are coming off a Super Bowl win.

The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champs, and they are favored to win the NFC West this season. Just not by as much as you might expect.

The Rams have the third-longest odds of any division favorite. The Rams are still very good, but there's more competition in the NFC West than some other divisions.

Rams favored to win NFC West

Here are the BetMGM odds for which team will win the NFC West:

Rams +140

San Francisco 49ers +190

Arizona Cardinals +300

Seattle Seahawks +1000

It's a bit odd to see the Seahawks that far down the list. They've had just one losing season since 2011. Of course, that losing season came last season and 2011 was their last season without Russell Wilson. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks seem content with Drew Lock or Geno Smith at quarterback, and the odds aren't buying Seattle making a run at the division title.

It's a little surprising to see Arizona's odds, which aren't far off the two favorites. The Cardinals have collapsed down the stretch each of the last two seasons, then this offseason they dealt with Kyler Murray being unhappy and DeAndre Hopkins being given a six-game suspension. Arizona was a playoff team last season and there's a chance the Cardinals get off to another good start without the fall at the end, but betting them to win the division takes a leap of faith.

The main reason the Rams aren't bigger favorites is the 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) and his teammates are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

49ers, Rams likely to vie for title

The 49ers gave the Rams all they could handle in the NFC championship game last season. Kyle Shanahan has done very well against Sean McVay. The 49ers were very good last season and had they been able to hold a fourth-quarter lead in the NFC title game, this NFC West betting preview would be all about them.

The 49ers do have a few key questions. They haven't been able to trade Jimmy Garoppolo yet, and as long as he is on the roster there will be a quarterback controversy. Trey Lance was the third pick of last year's draft and he'll play eventually. Will he start the season? And if he does, do bettors have enough faith in him — he has just 71 career NFL passes, came out of North Dakota State and played just one game there his final college season — to invest in the 49ers to win the division? San Francisco also has to settle the Deebo Samuel situation, after Samuel requested a trade. He wasn't traded but the 49ers have to figure out how to make their star receiver happy.

The Rams had a fairly quiet offseason by comparison. They lost some key players like tackle Andrew Whitworth, linebacker Von Miller and receiver Robert Woods, but signed receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner. The roster isn't that much different than the one that won the NFC West and the Super Bowl last season. That's why it's a bit surprising to see the Rams at +140 odds.

It's hard for Super Bowl champions to not have a hangover the following season. The 49ers are a formidable contender in the NFC West, especially if Lance starts and is as good as his draft pedigree suggests. But betting on the Rams seems to be a decent investment.