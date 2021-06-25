NFL ditches 1-helmet policy paving way for Seahawks throwback uniforms

The NFL has announced a small rule change that could very well have a major impact on the Seattle Seahawks. Every offseason, the league constantly tweaks the rules to improve its product, and on Thursday morning, the NFL decided to ditch the one-helmet policy starting in 2022.

How does this impact the Seahawks? Two words . . . Throwback. Uniforms.

Since 2013 the NFL has implemented a one-helmet policy in its constant effort to make the game safer for players. The idea behind the policy was to have one set of helmets for the players with strict safety standards and custom fitting. Removing other sets of helmets that might not have been up to the NFL’s code was the intent.

Could we see these throwback uniforms make a comeback? 👀 The @NFL has approved the use of a second, alternate helmet color beginning in 2022, which means we could rock these next year. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 25, 2021

However, this truly limited uniform options for a lot of clubs. Teams like the Rams, Dolphins and Bills were able to still keep their throwback uniforms because they could simply change the logo decal on their helmets to match an older design. But it eliminated throwback options for teams like the Patriots, Buccaneers and of course, the Seahawks.

This policy was always the hang-up for the Seahawks when it came to throwback uniforms. Now the NFL is allowing alternate helmets as long as teams abide by the same safety guidelines. This rule change paves the way for the team to once again don their original colors of royal blue and silver, with the classic logo design inspired by the coastal Kwakwaka’wakw tribe.

@Seahawks Alt helmet. The original design from my tribe. https://t.co/M9UIV0N2Pk — Captain SeaHawk (@captainseahawk) June 24, 2021

Teams have until July 31 to announce if they plan to wear alternate helmets for 2022, presumably to give the league’s uniform sponsor, Nike, time to develop new threads for the organizations.

Although the Seahawks haven’t announced if they will wear the throwback uniforms next season, it’s hard to imagine they won’t. The 12th Man has long clamored for a return to the uniforms the Seahawks wore from their inception in 1976 through the 2001 season. Why wouldn’t they? It’s an iconic look completely unique to the Pacific Northwest.

It doesn’t take elite detective skills to locate a throwback Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy, or even Shaun Alexander jersey in Seattle on gameday.

Not for nothing, if the Seahawks don’t decide to wear throwback uniforms they would be passing up a goldmine in new merchandise sales to hungry 12s.

