NFL to discuss gambling policy with Jayden Daniels amid bet with Malik Nabers

Shortly after being drafted, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers revealed a bet he made with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The good friends and now divisional rivals agreed to a $10K wager about which one would win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daniels later confirmed the bet was real.

Now, the NFL has taken notice. According to Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, someone will educate Daniels this weekend at the Commanders’ rookie minicamp on the league’s gambling policy. The NFL has suspended players for an entire season for placing wagers on NFL games.

Washington Commanders first-round draft pick Jayden Daniels will be educated on the NFL’s sports gambling policy this week at the team’s rookie minicamp, a person with knowledge of the matter said, probably nixing the quarterback’s wager with New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Daniels and Nabers didn’t bet on games. This was a friendly wager between two good friends.

Interestingly, the NFL has cracked down on sports gambling but is partners with DraftKings, FanDuel, and others.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire