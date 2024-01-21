NFL didn’t fine Lions DB Kerby Joseph for low hit on Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee’s 2023 season ended in heartbreaking fashion in the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Detroit Lions. During the fourth quarter, he took a hit to his knee from Kerby Joseph as he was attempting to make a catch, causing his leg to buckle.

Higbee suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will have a long offseason of rehab, potentially even missing the start of the 2024 season. Joseph wasn’t flagged for the low hit on Higbee and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league didn’t fine Joseph for the tackle, either.

Joseph was fined for a different play in the first quarter, however.

The NFL didn’t fine #Lions DB Kerby Joseph for the (legal) hit that blew out #Rams TE Tyler Higbee’s knee last week — but Joseph was fined $5,052 for unnecessary roughness on a play in the first quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2024

Rams fans have called Joseph dirty for the hit on Higbee and even Matthew Stafford went up to him during the game and called him “dirty as (expletive).” The NFL didn’t view it as an illegal play, however, and will not punish Joseph.

Notably, Joseph is also the one who hit T.J. Hockenson when he tore his ACL in December, so Higbee’s wasn’t the first injury he caused this year.

