NFL DFS Week 3 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup, advice, strategy

Our Week 3 DraftKings cash lineup takes advantage of the "Monday Night Discount" strategy and features several picks from the two games with the highest point total for the week.

CJ Anderson bowling-balled our DraftKings cash lineup to 137 fantasy points last Sunday -- even with the zero from injured Jordy Nelson. We'll take it, and we'll look for even more in Week 3 NFL DFS cash games.

Much like the strategy for our last cash lineup, we'll go for a handful of players that offer a discount due to playing on Monday night, i.e. after DraftKings sets their prices for Week 3.

NFL DFS Week 3 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup

For the Sunday-only slate (13 games)

QB Matthew Stafford, DET vs. ATL ($6,200): The Monday night discount doesn't apply too much to Stafford since the Lions went up against the Giants' anemic offense and proceeded to barely throw in the second half. That shouldn't be the case against Atlanta. We get QB10 price on Stafford in a game in which the the Lions three-point dogs. It's also the week's second-highest total.

RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. NO ($6,100): No team's allowed more catches and receiving yards to opposing running backs than the Saints. McCaffrey ranks seventh among backs in both catches and targets, while Greg Olsen's injury could open up short-to-intermediate market share.

RB Chris Carson, SEA @ TEN ($4,900): Carson out-carried Thomas Rawls 20-to-5 in Week 2 and has out-snapped all Seahawks running backs on the season. Whether Rawls (ankle) just isn't ready physically or Carson's seized the job with his play, for right now that RB21 price makes a good spot to save money for receivers.

WR Julio Jones, ATL @ DET ($9,300): Our frugal plays free us up for the highest-priced receiver this week -- who also happens to boast the highest floor. Jones ripped off about a hundo by halftime on Sunday night before Atlanta routed the injury-savaged Packers. Vegas' spread projects this one to go blow-for-blow into the fourth.

WR Amari Cooper, OAK @ WAS ($7,100): This game join Falcons-Lions as the only total to hit 50. Cooper goes $300 cheaper than his teammate after MIchael Crabtree went for the turkey last week in a rout that shrunk both their target totals to five. Expect somewhere between that and the 13 targets (four red-zone) Cooper saw in Week 1.

WR Davante Adams, GB vs. CIN ($5,600): If Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb play through injury, it helps Adams draw more favorable coverage. If they sit, he'll likely get even more of those tasty Aaron Rodgers targets. Either way, WR28 seems a bit low for a top 10 receiver in yards, targets and catches.

TE Evan Engram, NYG @ PHI ($3,200): The rookie ranks top 10 among TEs in targets, yards and average depth of target, yet we get TE18 price and $3,600 off the positional ceiling. Eli Manning showed signs of life in the second half Monday night, and Brandon Marshall's presence hasn't really impacted Engram's usage as feared.

FLEX Ameer Abdullah, DET vs. ATL ($4,700): The Monday night discount applies here, as Detroit affirmed Abdullah's ground role with 17 carries and game-icing role. Abdullah caught three balls in Week 1 when the Lions both trailed and led, so it's safe to assume Abdullah's floor gets help in both phases of the offense against Atlanta.

DST Chiefs @ Chargers ($2,900): Philip Rivers might pile up yards, but his Chiefs splits suggest he'll deliver what matters for a decent floor in DK scoring. In his past six games against KC, Rivers has averaged three sacks and 1.2 interceptions.