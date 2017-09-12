NFL DFS Week 2 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup, advice, strategy

Here's our basic NFL DFS strategy for this week: Stack Packers under the dome and get some Patriots exposure. That’s our advice for DraftKings cash lineups in Week 2.

We thought about other high-floor stacks and jamming Le’Veon Bell off the rebound, as the Vikes-Steelers presents some interesting paths to lineup construction, as well.

Alas, only one lineup can rule them all when it comes to this column. Is that a Lord of the Rings reference? I don’t remember. And I refuse to remember how I budgeted for DJ last week. Anyways, Take II!

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker







NFL DFS Week 2 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup





Lineup for Sunday-only slate.

QB Aaron Rodgers, GB @ ATL ($7,400): The “Tom Brady is angry" narrative narrowly lost out to “ Aaron Rodgers eats in Atlanta” narrative thanks in part to the $500 discount. It may be a new dome, but we like Rodgers’ career road indoors vs. outdoors splits: 286 vs. 248 yards per game, 2.2 vs. 1.8 TDs, and 0.46 vs. 0.65 INTs.

RB Melvin Gordon, SD @ MIA ($7,000): Gordon reliably finished top-10 in rushing attempts Week 1, and no other back in that top-10 group notched more targets or receptions than the Chargers’ workhorse. Give us that sturdy high floor and ideally some instant plus-field opportunities via Jay Cutler turnovers.

RB C.J. Anderson, DEN vs. DAL ($4,700): We’ll take the discount provided by Anderson reasserting his featured role with 20 carries Monday night — after DraftKings had already set Week 2 prices. RB27 cost against a Cowboys defense that looked great against the OBJ-less Giants and their toothless run game? Not afraid.

WR Jordy Nelson, GB @ ATL ($7,900): Packers-Falcons and Pats-Saints are miles ahead of the field in Vegas point total, and we’ll get exposure to both games. In cash lineups, we like stacking Rodgers with Nelson, whose floor over the past seven regular season games has been six catches. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones can't even say that.

WR Stefon Diggs, MIN @ PIT ($6,100): Adam Thielen’s $5K price came under consideration and his target variance — one-target games sandwiched a 15-target outing to end 2016 — pushed us to Diggs in cash. Favorable game-script indicators are present here, with the Vikes TD dogs in a game boasting the week’s fifth-highest Vegas total.

WR Chris Hogan, NE @ NO ($5,600): Monitor Danny Amendola’s concussion status, but we like Hogan in the Edelman role at WR20 price. Tight coverage from Marcus Peters led to just three targets in the opener, but no All-Pros will face the Pats’ WR snap leader this week.

TE Charles Clay, BUF @ CAR ($3,000): Clay ranks second in targets among tight ends despite the Bills leading and grounding-and-pounding to the finish line in Week 1. With the Bills currently the second-biggest dogs of Week 2, game script should guide us close to another eight targets for a TE saving $3,900 on the positional ceiling.

WR Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. WAS ($4,100): No Ram out-targeted Kupp last week, and Josh Norman should see plenty of Sammy Watkins on Sunday. Kupp snagged all three 16-plus yard targets, as noted by NumberFire’s Jim Sannes, adding extra gravy for the edge over Tarik Cohen at mint price.

DST Cardinals @ Colts ($4,100): Andrew Luck’s been ruled out -- boy, that was easy!