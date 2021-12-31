NFL DFS Week 17 Fades

When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 17 include:

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel is super-expensive and in a QB quandry. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t practiced all week so far, making it more and more likely that we see Trey Lance starting on Sunday. The 49ers get a fairly easy matchup with Houston, but you like Lance for his legs more than his arm. I think he makes for a great bargain option provided he starts, but the only other 49er I’d consider is George Kittle and even he has me a little nervous.

Arizona RB

Both James Conner and Chase Edmonds are dealing with injuries this week. For Edmonds, it’s a sore back and he has practiced in limited fashion. Conner has not, through Thursday. This game has plenty of fantasy appeal, and Edmonds’ price is pretty nice if Conner indeed misses his second game in a row. I’d prefer him in PPR formats, because Dallas’ run defense is one of the best in the league especially at home. Edmonds can make plays through the air, which the Cardinals are expected to do, given that they are road underdogs in a game with a 51-point over/under. If Conner is active, I’m fading them both.

Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are an underrated offense this week, but I prefer to attack it with Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor. Pittman is a fine GPP play, but he’s been too inconsistent and frequently double-covered to have the kind of floor I’d like in cash games. He had a burst of touchdowns in late October and early November, but that was the last time he’s seen the endzone. With 14 games on the schedule for the main slate, you can surely do better at WR.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

A lot of people love to love Hill, and his rushing upside is unquestionable. For this week, though, I’m leaving him on the shelf in favor of more expensive (Josh Allen) or less expensive (Trey Lance) quarterbacks with that same potential. Carolina is still a good rushing defense, and the game in New Orleans has one of the lowest point totals of the season at 37.5. The spread has also narrowed a bit in Carolina’s favor, although the Saints are still 6.5-point favorites. In addition, prior to landing on the COVID list, Hill’s rushing numbers were in decline, yielding only 33 yards vs. the Buccaneers. I’m fine with using the Saints’ D/ST this week, but that’s all I can really get behind in what should be a fairly ugly game.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 17 include: Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jonathan Taylor, Ronald Jones, AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs, DeVonta Smith, Rob Gronkowski, Bucs D/ST, Bills D/ST, Patriots D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.