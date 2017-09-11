NFL DFS Strategy Advice: DraftKings perfect lineup and Week 2 daily fantasy football tips

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for the NFL DFS Perfect Lineup Review, brought to you by Sporting News and RotoQL. I’m very excited to be bringing this article back for its second season on Sporting News, as last year we were able to consistently identify daily fantasy football trends, matchups to exploit matchups, and usage patterns, then apply that knowledge moving forward and put money in the ole bank account. Whether you play on DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo or somewhere else, there's plenty of strategy to be learned each week by looking back at what worked.

This year, with DraftKings Billion Dollar promotion, there has been extra attention on trying to obtain the perfect lineup, which sadly no one was able to accomplish.

Even without the promotion, I can’t stress enough how important it is to review each week. I understand combing through the information and recognizing what is useful versus what is noise can be tedious, but that's why I'm here, bringing you this piece every week of the 2017 season.

But more importantly, to make your NFL DFS research easier across the board, you need to be using RotoQL. Not only do you get access to the perfect lineup, you also get a full suite of easy to use DFS tools, including top-tier projections from industry experts and the premiere lineup building too -- the RotoQL DFS Optimizer.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

The multi-million-dollar man made that money count on Sunday, on the field and in fantasy lineups. Here’s why: Not only has Arizona’s secondary gotten worse, but more importantly the Lions had to play from behind. A talented QB on a team with a bad defense is going to need to do all he can to keep his team in the game. This is shown by Stafford's 41 pass attempts.I think this is a useful observation, as we’ll want to target similar spots in the future.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

This is play that had the people over at DraftKings most excited, as I have yet to see a lineup where Cohen was owned. I had never heard of the rookie from North Carolina A&T, so you would have likely needed inside information from someone on John Fox’s staff to know Cohen was going to be in the mix as much as he was. While this was ultimately fluke play, there is still a strong tak away from this outcome, as Atlanta continues to look terrible at defending pass-catching RBs out of the backfield. The Falcons allowed the most catches to RBs in 2016 -- a trend that looks to have spilled over to the '17 season.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

It’s not often you see a back with more carries than his QB has pass attempts, but with Blake Bortles under center it makes sense to see the Jaguars committed to the run. Sure, the game did get out of hand early, which allowed the Jaguars to stick with the run, but I do think this run-heavy play calling is going to be the no rm for the Jags moving forward, especially with top receiver Allen Robinson out for the year. It seems pretty clear that Fournette will be the bell-cow in the Jacksonville backfield, out-touching Chris Ivory 29-10 in Week 1. Fournette is a top talent who will be useful in good matchups with the coaching staff committed. But then again, how many games do we expect the Jaguars to be holding a lead and able to run as much as they did?

Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers

The streak lives on, as yet again we have an opponent of the Browns in the perfect lineup. Last season, it was a simple formula – someone who’s playing the Browns is about to go off in fantasy production! While many people expected that someone to be LeV'eon Bell, it was AB who had himself a day. There’s not much I need to tell you about Brown other than he’s a stud and is always in consideration. The bottom line here -- always get exposure to different players against the Browns. It’s highly likely one of them ends up at the top of their positon.

Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, WRs, Lions

Here’s the correlation play with Stafford. When a QB goes off, we usually find at least one pass-catcher accompanying him in the Perfect Lineup. This week we had both Tate and Golladay rack up enough fantasy points to earn their spots next to Stafford. We’ve already went over why the Lions were in a good spot for fantasy production (bad defense, at home with a chance to be playing from behind, etc.), and we know the deal with Tate, a PPR machine out of the slot. His volume is consistent, and he will continue to be a good play when the matchup and price are right. Golladay, the preseason darling of fantasy football twitter, seems to have truly carved a role in the Detroit offense. Much of the fantasy discussion surrounding the Lions in the offseason was focused on where Anqaun Boldin’s red-zone targets would be distributed. Don’t be surprised if Golladay emerges as the direct beneficiary in this fantasy-friendly offense.

