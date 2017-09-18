NFL DFS Strategy Advice: DraftKings perfect lineup and Week 3 daily fantasy football tips

Thanks for joining me for the NFL DFS Perfect Lineup Review for Week 2. It was another wild week filled with more unpredictable football, but there were also some spots that we were already able to identify as optimal for daily fantasy football contests. Each week we should understand more and more of how NFL teams will perform and hopefully be able to identify the consistent spots to attack in Week 3 and beyond..

I can’t stress enough how important it is to look back at the results of the previous week. Sifting through all the stats and info and figuring out the notable from the noise can be tedious, but that's why I'll be here to help by offering up this article every week.

NFL DFS: DraftKings Perfect Lineup for Week 2

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Angry Tom Brady came through just as everyone expected him to. It’s pretty clear that the Saints pass defense is going to be one of the worst in the league, but what you have to really love about New Orleans is that its offense is still high powered enough to force their opponents to keep attacking. I don’t think there’s much to take away on the Pats side of the ball when presented with a cupcake matchup, Brady still has the offensive weapons to be the best in the league. No Amendola, no problem. Phillip Dorsett only knows half the playbook -- who cares? The Pats once again looked like the well-oiled machine we’ve come to expect of the Belichick-Brady era.

What I’m interested in is how will the DFS sites price Saints opponents moving forward. After two huge fantasy games for New Orleans opponents, will future price tags force them out of consideration?

C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos

To find a valuable fantasy asset at the RB position, the most important stat to look at is volume, or how many touches a guy will get. The Broncos clearly aren’t afraid to feed C.J. We saw last Monday night that Anderson was going to be the feature back, and after prices were not adjusted for the players in the MNF games, CJ was a good bet to meet value at a cheap price on volume alone in Week 2.

He was able to exceed value through a combination of positive game flow and turning that opportunity into a pair of touchdowns. I’m still not convinced Anderson will be able to do this all year, as yesterday the Broncos were able to play with the lead and give Anderson some extra carries while looking to shorten the game. Still, when any back is receiving this type of workload, you have to give him serious consideration.

Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

Two great weeks from Gurley, and similar to Anderson, volume seems to be the key driver of his success. While Gurley did have some highlight plays, hurdling a defender on his touchdown reception, he still didn’t look too impressive running between the tackles. But Gurley continues to find himself in a good spot for fantasy production if he can keep finding the end zone. He isn’t competing with anyone for RB snaps, and with a young QB and emerging defense, it seems like the Rams will want to commit to running the ball this season.

