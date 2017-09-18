NFL DFS Strategy Advice: DraftKings perfect lineup and Week 3 daily fantasy football tips

Thanks for joining me for the NFL DFS Perfect Lineup Review for Week 2. It was another wild week filled with more unpredictable football, but there were also some spots that we were already able to identify as optimal for daily fantasy football contests. Each week we should understand more and more of how NFL teams will perform and hopefully be able to identify the consistent spots to attack in Week 3 and beyond..
I can’t stress enough how important it is to look back at the results of the previous week. Sifting through all the stats and info and figuring out the notable from the noise can be tedious, but that's why I'll be here to help by offering up this article every week.
NFL DFS: DraftKings Perfect Lineup for Week 2
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Angry Tom Brady came through just as everyone expected him to. It’s pretty clear that the Saints pass defense is going to be one of the worst in the league, but what you have to really love about New Orleans is that its offense is still high powered enough to force their opponents to keep attacking. I don’t think there’s much to take away on the Pats side of the ball when presented with a cupcake matchup, Brady still has the offensive weapons to be the best in the league. No Amendola, no problem. Phillip Dorsett only knows half the playbook -- who cares? The Pats once again looked like the well-oiled machine we’ve come to expect of the Belichick-Brady era.
What I’m interested in is how will the DFS sites price Saints opponents moving forward. After two huge fantasy games for New Orleans opponents, will future price tags force them out of consideration?
C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
To find a valuable fantasy asset at the RB position, the most important stat to look at is volume, or how many touches a guy will get. The Broncos clearly aren’t afraid to feed C.J. We saw last Monday night that Anderson was going to be the feature back, and after prices were not adjusted for the players in the MNF games, CJ was a good bet to meet value at a cheap price on volume alone in Week 2.
He was able to exceed value through a combination of positive game flow and turning that opportunity into a pair of touchdowns. I’m still not convinced Anderson will be able to do this all year, as yesterday the Broncos were able to play with the lead and give Anderson some extra carries while looking to shorten the game. Still, when any back is receiving this type of workload, you have to give him serious consideration.
Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
Two great weeks from Gurley, and similar to Anderson, volume seems to be the key driver of his success. While Gurley did have some highlight plays, hurdling a defender on his touchdown reception, he still didn’t look too impressive running between the tackles. But Gurley continues to find himself in a good spot for fantasy production if he can keep finding the end zone. He isn’t competing with anyone for RB snaps, and with a young QB and emerging defense, it seems like the Rams will want to commit to running the ball this season.
Washington put together a decent defensive rush performance against the Eagles in Week 1, limiting their backs to only 58 yards. But knowing that the Eagles struggle to run the ball, one could have looked at the Redskins 2016 DVOA to see they were 24th in the league in defending the run. Again, if the volume and matchup are going to be there, Gurley seems like he can be an asset for DFS purposes.
J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
Nelson became a great play once John Brown was ruled out. Some people were scared Jaron Brown would be the next man up, but knowing Nelson had a better history with Carson Palmer, I was expecting him to be more involved. The Colts are simply bad on defense, now having allowed over 300-plus yards to both Jared Goff and Palmer, two QBs far from elite. I tweeted out Nelson as my bonus play Sunday morning, as I just felt like he had the same opportunity and matchup to exploit as Larry Fitz, but at a much cheaper price. Plus, the Colts seem to have a tendency to give up the big play, which fits Nelson’s game as he’s used to go after the long ball.
I’m still not buying the Cardinals offense, as this is likely somewhat fluky for Nelson. However, the Colts will continue to be a defense we should look to exploit almost every week, that we can say for sure.
Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
We know the Jets are going to be terrible on both sides of the ball this year, so it’s no surprise to see a Raider end up in the Perfect Lineup. Opponents of the Jets should see plenty of added opportunities on their offensive side of the ball. You could have played Crabtree in a plus matchup, but I don’t think three TDs was the ever the projection, especially after Amari Cooper was the receiver with more red-zone targets in Week 1. It is interesting that after Cooper had problems with drops in the end zone, Crabtree once again emerged as the go-to guy. That will be a situation to monitor -- will the Raiders attempt to get their third-year star Cooper more forced looks in the red zone, or will Crabtree be the touchdown producer again?
The bottom line – we need to wait to get a better feel on the Raiders. With a strong overall offense, it won’t be a surprise to see production spread out from game to game.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
I had a good amount of Sanders exposure, so I’ll take you through my thought process heading into Sunday. Ironically, the first part of my reasoning couldn’t have been more wrong – I thought this would be a close game where the Broncos would have to pass. Whoops. But the main reason I liked Sanders is that the Broncos design ways to get him involved, and he’s also a vocal player who has no problem reminding Trevor Siemian that he needs looks. One of the most consistent target recipients in 2016, I figured that after being locked down in Week 1, Sanders would be a steady source for production in this matchup. It helped knowing the Cowboys secondary was banged up, and with Sanders working out of the slot, that’s usually where the weakest corner would be. Bingo.
Everything worked in his favor, getting in the end zone twice, but Sanders was too cheap for the matchup to begin with after playing MNF -- and that's a trend we should continue to look at as the season moves forward.
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
This was an interesting outcome, as I didn’t think Kelce had the best matchup coming into the week. But through a combination of the Eagles pass rush and designed plays to get him involved, Kelce came away with the top TE performance on Sunday. The Eagles front seven was able to get pressure on Alex Smith early and often, which led to Smith dumping the ball to Kelce more than we saw in Week 1. But the biggest observation for me was that Andy Reid had clearly intended to make Kelce a focal point of the offense after a poor performance in Week 1. Sometimes we’ll see stars get fed after a bad game to keep them happy, and I think with so much attention on Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill, Reid knew this was a good time to flip the script and go back to the big man.
There’s also the narrative that Kelce was playing against his brother, in front of a huge amount of family and friends, so the Chiefs wanted him to have a good game. I don’t think this is something we should expect. It will be hard to know when Kelce will be forced the ball, and on the other side the Eagles were a negative matchup for TEs in 2016 and Week 1. I think we will need to remember the outcome here, but take a wait-and-see approach for now.
Ty Montgomery, FLEX, Packers
Everyone knew the deal with Montgomery -- he was going to be the chalk of Week 2 and you were forced early on to decide how you would handle exposure, but to go complete fade would have been very gutsy. Since you heard it all week, I won’t go too deep into how TyMont led RBs in snaps in Week 1 or how the former WR had the best possible matchup against a Falcons team last in defending pass-catching backs. Jordy Nelson getting hurt and the Packers trailing the entire game definitely added to his value, but his opportunity was going to be there regardless.
Here are the takeaways of note: Green Bay will use Montgomery as much as it can. Aaron Rodgers has no problems with the underneath routes, and TyMont should continue to be a PPR monster in good matchups. The way the Green Bay defense has looked so far, it's going to need to put up points and match opposing offenses often, and that’s a plus for a type of back like Montgomery, who is more involved in the passing game. And yeah, Atlanta still can’t defend pass-catching RBs. Continue to look at the Falcons D as a premier RB matchup.
Buccaneers D/ST
What did you think, that Mike Glennon was going to outplay the intelligence of the Buccaneers entire organization? I broke this down real casually to a friend earlier this week because sometimes we get too deep into numbers and forget football is played by human individuals.
The Bucs drafted Glennon. He was a part of their organization for four years. This means they not only scouted him, but they also worked on developing him and watched him every day in practice for the past four years! The Bucs know more about Mike Glennon than Glennon or the Bears ever could. This defense practiced against Glennon every day just last year. They knew Glennon’s ins and outs, and they exploited every last insight. They sold out to stop the run, and forced Glennon to be the playmaker. The Bucs knew where to attack, I think it was as simple as that.
