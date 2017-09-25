NFL DFS Strategy Advice: DraftKings perfect lineup and Week 4 daily fantasy football tips

What… just... happened?! What a week in the NFL! Thanks for joining me for this week’s edition of the NFL DFS Perfect Lineup review, brought to you by RotoQL. Last week we got another reminder that the NFL (and daily fantasy football) is full of surprises and one of the most unpredictable sports to watch -- which is why we're here every week, looking back at what happened so we can find trends and nuggets of advice to use in Week 4 and beyond.

What happened to Jay Ajayi and the Dolphins against the Jets? How did we allow Rashard Higgins to become the chalk, only to have him let down the masses? Who would have thought Jordan Howard and the Bears could upset the Steelers? And members of both the Colts and Giants offenses top the leader board at the same position?!

Week 3 was full of fun, but we have far from figured out how the NFL will shake out this season. I know that reviewing performances isn’t always the most fun -- that most of you are already on to building lineups for Week 4 -- but learning from your mistakes and successes is vital in the DFS world.

WEEK 4 DFS: DFS lineup builder

But more importantly, to make your NFL DFS research easier across the board, you need to be using RotoQL. Not only do you get access to the perfect lineup, you also get a full suite of easy to use DFS tools, including top-tier projections from industry experts and the premiere lineup building too -- the RotoQL DFS Optimizer. If you want to gain a significant advantage in NFL DFS, you need to be using RotoQL.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



NFL DFS: DraftKings Perfect Lineup for Week 3

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

I'm not sure the Texans pass defense is going to be great this year. The pass rush always will be there with J.J. Watt and Jadeveoon Clowney leading the way, but the offseason loss of A.J. Bouye is clearly felt in Houston. With starting corner Kevin Johnson ruled out, Kareem Jackson had to pick up most of the work, and he got burnt multiple times. Keeping an eye on secondary injuries may be a great strategy to try to target with contrarian GPP plays.

Jordan Howard, RB, Bears

Game script for the Bears really helped Howard here, as Chicago got out to an early lead and tried to do everything they could to control time of possession and keep the Steelers offense off of the field. After seemingly losing his full-time job to an RB committee approach, Howard handled a healthy 23 carries, and for the first time all season he was given the opportunity to establish a rhythm. Targeting home underdogs with decent run games seems like a strategy that makes a lot of sense.If the underdog gets the lead, they should logically take this game script approach every time, leaning heavily on the run to slow the game down.

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins

Thompson was a name discussed in many fantasy circles this week, but many felt like he was a trap play. I had my exposure in GPPs, and here’s why. First, I didn’t believe Rob Kelley (ribs) would play. As much as the Redskins seem to dislike Samaje Perine, risking their starter for one game and being stuck with the rookie all didn’t make much football sense. Next, the game script was supposed to be in his advantage as the passing-down back with Washington as home underdog that would theoretically be playing from behind. But most importantly, through two games it was clear Kirk Cousins had a trust in Thompson. Remember, this is the first offense in NFL history to lose two receivers who had over 1,000 yards receiving to free agency in the same year. He’s emerging as a trusted PPR play, and he should continue to see work until Cousins becomes more comfortable with his new receivers.

Read More