NFL DFS Single Games: TNF Week 4

Here we go with the Single Game NFL DFS slate for Thursday Night Football of Week 4. Tonight’s matchup is between the Packers and Eagles, as Green Bay is listed as a 4 point home favorite with an over/under of 46.

We’ll highlight the top picks and best bargains to assemble a cash-inducing lineup. On top of that, the “additional notes” section will feature several tournament selections while adding context to the rest of this slate.

We will be producing these articles for Thursday, Sunday, and Monday primetime matchups every week, so be sure to bookmark the Rotoworld Daily page for those occasions - not to mention all the other fantastic daily fantasy content as we move into Week 4.

TOP PICKS

Aaron Rodgers - QB - Green Bay

Rodgers will likely be the most popular MVP option on Thursday, and that’s certainly a worthy strategy in cash games. Even though “A-Rod” has been somewhat mediocre (compared to his high fantasy standards), facing a Philadelphia defense that ranks 22nd in DVOA to the pass makes for an exciting breakout opportunity. Case Keenum threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns while Matt Ryan posted 320 yards and three scores against this vulnerable Eagles’ secondary. Sustaining injuries in the defensive backfield doesn’t help matters for Philadelphia. I fully expect Rodgers to do his thing in this primetime draw.

Davante Adams - WR - Green Bay

If Rodgers is listed as a top pick, then you better believe his favorite receiver follows the rationale. Adams, like his quarterback, has been quiet this season while facing three straight legitimate pass defenses. He’ll finally get a matchup on the other side of that spectrum, and this is a dream matchup for the All-Pro receiver to finally reward his fantasy backers. You could make a case that Adams is MVP/Captain material through all formats, especially on full PPR sites.

BEST BARGAINS

Mack Hollins - WR - Philadelphia

Alshon Jeffrey is back, but DeSean Jackson will remain sidelined for the Eagles. That will keep Mack Hollins on the field, as he’s expected to work head of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Thursday. Hollins saw 69 and 75 snaps respectively over the past two weeks, and we can expect another healthy rate against the Packers. That immediately vaults him into bargain consideration, especially with the Eagles likely passing the ball in this game flow.



Geronimo Allison - WR - Green Bay

Allison is nothing more than a tournament bargain; after all, he caught one pass for -1 yards last week against Denver. However, he’s still solidified as the Packers’ third receiver while looking to take advantage of this mouthwatering draw against a hobbled Eagles’ secondary. There’s volatility in fantasy receivers, as one big play can make their day. While kickers (similarly priced) from both sides probably make more sense as cash game options, I’m optimistic in Allison’s path to upside for tournaments.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Aaron Jones (RB - GB) has taken advantage of Green Bay’s balanced approach compared to previous seasons. Game flow could save him on Thursday, but let’s keep in mind that Philadelphia has a true “funnel” defense that is stingy against the run and generous to the pass. That explains the enthusiasm for Rodgers/Adams while Jones is probably best in a tournament mix when constructing multiple entries.

What should we do with Alshon Jeffrey (WR - PHI), Nelson Agholor (WR - PHI), and Zach Ertz (TE - PHI) against a tough Packers’ defense? I’m playing the pricing game between these guys, as I don’t believe any of them should be forced into your cash game lineups. You could argue that Agholor has the best matchup of this group, but his price has spiked due to solid performances in back-to-back weeks.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR - GB) has established himself as the second option in this Green Bay passing attack, and he’ll look to take advantage of the beautiful matchup laid at his feet. The salary keeps ascending, but “MVS” is another stackable option alongside Rodgers.

As mentioned earlier, Jones has taken over the Packers’ rushing game, but there’s still work for Jamaal Williams (RB - GB) to draw tournament interest. He’s dirt-cheap on most sites while seeing around 10-13 touches with an outside chance of reaching the end-zone. I’ll be mixing him into my tournament lines when building multiple entries.