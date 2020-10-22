NFL DFS Single Games: TNF Week 7

Here we go with a rare Single Game NFL DFS slate for Thursday Night Football of Week 7. Tonight’s matchup is between the Giants and Eagles with Philadelphia listed as a 4.5 point road favorite with an over/under of 53.

We’ll highlight the top picks and best bargains to assemble a cash-inducing lineup. On top of that, the “additional notes” section will feature several tournament selections while adding context to the rest of this slate.

We will be producing these articles for Thursday and Monday primetime matchups every week, so be sure to bookmark the Rotoworld Daily page for those occasions - not to mention all the other fantastic daily fantasy content.

NOTES & SETUP

Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz is out. TE Dallas Goedert is questionable. If Goedert plays, he makes for a strong option. However, it’s likely that Goedert is out as well, which would elevate Richard Rodgers into the starting TE role.

Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders is out. Boston Scott will take over RB1 responsibilities with Corey Clement and Jason Huntley chipping in as well.

TOP PICKS

Carson Wentz - QB - Philadelphia (DK: $10,800 / FD: $15,500)

Despite some sloppy overall play, Wentz has been pretty good from a fantasy standpoint this season. He has posted 19+ fantasy points in four straight, which includes 23+ FP in three of those outings. He has newfound rushing upside with 37+ yards and a score in three of his last four. Tonight’s non-imposing matchup with the Giants should keep the fantasy points coming, and Wentz is easily the best fantasy asset on this slate. Some may be worried that he has tossed nine interceptions on the season, but Wentz should see enough volume to overcome any mistakes in this NFC East draw.

Darius Slayton - WR - NY Giants (DK: $9,200 / FD: $12,500)

The debate here is between Slayton and Philadelphia WR Travis Fulgham. You can actually target both in the same lineup, which isn’t a bad strategy on DraftKings. More on that later … As for Slayton, he’s a big-play receiver who is facing an Eagles’ team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to receivers this season. Philly’s pass defense has gotten destroyed in recent weeks, allowing the following lines: Tyler Boyd 10-125, George Kittle 15-183-1, Chase Claypool 7-110-3 … The Giants only threw the ball 19 times in their win over Washington last week, but that number could easily double while trying to keep pace with Philly.

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo! Click here for more!

BEST BARGAINS

Boston Scott - RB - Philadelphia (DK: $8,400 / FD: $6,500)

First off, Scott is not cheap on DraftKings, but he’s still a great overall play over there. He’s a no-brainer for only $6,500 on FanDuel. As mentioned earlier, Miles Sanders will not play on Thursday. Some DFS managers may remember Scott’s disappointing performance in Week 1 without Sanders, as he recorded 35 yards on nine carries with a 2-19 receiving line. Game flow wasn’t on his side that day, but it could be against the Giants on Thursday Night Football. There aren’t many reliable options in this Showdown slate, which makes Scott a legitimate choice through all formats while potentially looking at a full-time role.

Austin Mack - WR - NY Giants (DK: $400 / FD: $5,500)

This is a DraftKings exclusive play. In order to stack the rest of your lineup on DK, you’re going to need to “punt” a FLEX spot. That’s where Mack comes in. He’s only $400 on DK while seeing 36 snaps (of 48) last week. He’s positioned for a similar role on Thursday, and NYG should be throwing more than their measly 19 attempts last week.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Travis Fulgham (WR - PHI) has had a nice two-game stretch for the Eagles, and he’s a solid DFS choice tonight. That remains the case even with DeSean Jackson back in the fold, as Wentz will still lean on Fulgham with TE Zach Ertz out and TE Dallas Goedert potentially sidelined as well.

Devonta Freeman (RB - NYG) makes sense through all formats as well. The Giants want to get him the football, resulting in 20 and 19 touches respectively over the last two games. The question becomes whether or not Freeman can make anything happen behind a weary offensive line. Still, the prospect of 20 touches in a lackluster slate shouldn’t be dismissed.

Story continues