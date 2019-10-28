NFL DFS Single Games: MNF Week 8.

Here we go with the Single Game NFL DFS slate for Monday Night Football of Week 8. Tonight’s matchup is between the Steelers and Dolphins, as Pittsburgh is listed as 14 point home favorites with an over/under of 43.5.

We’ll highlight the top picks and best bargains to assemble a cash-inducing lineup. On top of that, the “additional notes” section will feature several tournament selections while adding context to the rest of this slate.

We will be producing these articles for Thursday, Sunday, and Monday primetime matchups every week, so be sure to bookmark the Rotoworld Daily page for those occasions - not to mention all the other fantastic daily fantasy content.

TOP PICKS

James Conner - RB - Pittsburgh

Conner is the undisputed top pick of this single game slate, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. After all, the Steelers check-in as two touchdown home favorites against a Miami team that ranks 31st in run defense. The last time Conner took the field, he came through with 119 total yards and a pair of scores against the Chargers. Needless to say, he’s an easy MVP/Captain choice for cash games.

Mason Rudolph - QB - Pittsburgh

Rudolph will return tonight, as he’s had several weeks to recover from a scary concussion sustained against Baltimore. Taking Conner and Rudolph in the same lineup gives you access to majority of the Steelers’ offense in a game they could run away with. Those two players aren’t mutually exclusive either, as Conner sees enough work in the passing game to serve as a stacking extension of Rudolph. Either way, the Pittsburgh QB finds himself in a strong bounce-back spot against a bottom-tier Miami defense.

BEST BARGAINS

Jaylen Samuels - RB - Pittsburgh

Samuels should resume his usual workload as Conner’s backup while seeing snaps on thrid-downs as well. There’s upside for carries and subsequent fantasy production given the expected game flow with Pittsburgh favored by 14 points. Either way, I’m expecting Samuels to see enough total touches to pay off a dirt-cheap salary. He’s a respectable bargain who could pile on to this Pittsburgh onslaught.

Mark Walton - RB - Miami

Kalen Ballage - RB - Miami

Kenyan Drake will be traded out of Miami, meaning Walton will start in his place with Ballage getting some looks as well. Both of them make for interesting bargain plays on tonight’s single-game slate, although Ballage is dealing with a much cheaper salary on all DFS sites. Ballage seemingly gets the goal-line carries for Miami, leaving him as a touchdown-dependent value filler on Monday.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB - MIA) can be worked into cash games alongside Rudolph, Conner, and Samuels. After all, the Miami QB stands to benefit from plenty of passing attempts on the other side of this game flow. His top receiver is DeVante Parker (WR - MIA), who has snagged a touchdown in three straight games. Preston Williams (WR - MIA) is a dark-horse to outproduce him though, as he has seen similar targets over that span … The Steelers have been generous to tight ends this season, creating some appeal for Mike Gesicki (TE - MIA) as a value filler in cash games and/or tournaments.

Having Rudolph back should help support the Steelers’ passing game. Still, it’s hard to predict anything other than a run-heavy approach from Pittsburgh, as the Dolphins should oblige in that regard. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR - PIT), Diontae Johnson (WR - PIT), and James Washington (WR - PIT) are the top pass-catching options (in that order), but I’m having a difficult time justifying them in anything but tournament formats. Johnson has a welcoming combination of a high snap rate with a low salary, especially on FanDuel. Washington is nothing more than a tournament filler on DraftKings.

Chris Boswell (K - PIT) is a perfectly fine cash game filler if you need someone in his salary range for cash games. That continues to be the case on DraftKings, where kickers are always underpriced … Don’t forget about the Steelers Defense over on DK as well, given that they have looked very good lately while having two weeks to prepare for this matchup.