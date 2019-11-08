NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 10

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 10 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks

DFS Building Blocks (VIDEO) with John Daigle & Ian Hartitz

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 10!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games (not SNF), as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (at Cincinnati)

Jackson has paid handsome dividends for us numerous times this season, and now he’s looking at one of his best matchups of the year. The Baltimore QB already toasted the Bengals for 31 fantasy points on October 13, and we can expect more of the same on Sunday. Cincinnati ranks dead last in total defense, and Jackson piled up a sweet 19-152-1 rushing line to go along with 236 passing yards against them last month. Lamar is expensive, but I believe he has the best floor/ceiling of any fantasy quarterback of Week 10, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Saquon Barkley - RB - NY Giants (at NY Jets)

We’d really like Christian McCaffrey in this spot, but Barkley is another excellent DFS option for a fraction of the cost. I’m expecting plenty of points in the battle for New York between the Giants and Jets. The Jets are tough against the run, but that doesn’t necessarily matter to Barkley, as most of his production usually comes through the air anyway. From that standpoint, the Giants’ RB should thrive, as the Jets have allowed the fourth-most receptions to the position.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Michael Thomas - WR - New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)

Thomas was looking great, but now he’s seemingly unstoppable with QB Drew Brees returning to action. It just so happens that Thomas finds himself in one of the best matchups for receivers, as the Falcons have allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position. He should continue to see double-digit targets with excellent efficiency to boot. Go ahead and lock him in through all DFS formats.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

David Montgomery - RB - Chicago (vs. Detroit)

Montgomery was featured in the NFL GPP Pivots article, but I believe he deserves a strong look in cash games as well. After all, the rookie is heating up with 20+ FP in two straight games, and Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season. It’s expected to be cold and windy in Chicago on Sunday (what’s new?), which could put even more of an emphasis on the running game. Montgomery finds himself at the crossroads of volume and matchup potential. Solid fantasy production should ensue.

Jaylen Samuels - RB - Pittsburgh (vs. LA Rams)

Samuels was a beast in the passing game last week, hauling in 13 receptions for 73 yards. He’s in line for another start on Sunday, and the Steelers will rely on him to move the football by whatever means necessary. In other words, Samuels will serve as Pittsburgh’s three-down back with goal-line opportunities and an abundance of check-down looks for QB Mason Rudolph. Needless to say, he’s a great DFS flex play through all formats.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Christian Kirk - WR - Arizona (at Tampa Bay)

It’s about time for a breakout game from Kirk, what do you say? He was held to just two catches for eight yards in a miserable matchup against the 49ers last week, and the price has dropped as a result. Kirk finds himself in a strong bounce-back spot against a Buccaneers’ defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. Serving as QB Kyler Murray’s favorite target, Kirk is a solid value prospect who should at least flirt with double-digit targets.

Jamison Crowder - WR - NY Jets (vs. NY Giants)

Crowder continues to see plenty of work underneath for the Jets, as that’s where QB Sam Darnold is comfortable throwing the football. After a few quiet performances in tough matchups, Crowder broke out with a sweet 8-83-1 line last Sunday at Miami. He finds himself in a similarly good matchup this time around, facing a Giants’ defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers.

Greg Olsen - TE - Carolina (at Green Bay)

Olsen is nowhere close to a must-play on this slate; I just want to clarify that. In fact, there’s no such thing as a must-play at tight end this week. I’ll be filling that position after assembling the rest of my lineup, and Olsen makes for a fine value filler to help you reach for the top-dollar picks. Perhaps we’ll catch him on a good day, as his opponent (Green Bay) has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Drew Brees - QB - New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Carolina (at Green Bay)

Marlon Mack - RB - Indianapolis (vs. Miami)

Le’Veon Bell - RB - NY Jets (vs. NY Giants)

Mike Evans - WR - Tampa Bay (vs. Arizona)

Chris Godwin - WR - Tampa Bay (at Seattle)

Travis Kelce - TE - Kansas City (at Tennessee)

Jared Cook - TE - New Orleans (vs. Atlanta)