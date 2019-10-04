NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 5

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 5 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks

DFS Building Blocks (VIDEO) with John Daigle & Ian Hartitz

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 5!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games (not SNF), as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (at Pittsburgh)

It’s hard to pass on Jackson through any DFS format, as his floor/ceiling combination is bolstered by unmatched rushing ability from the quarterback position. His opponent this week, Pittsburgh, looked solid defensively on Monday Night Football, but let’s take that with a grain of salt considering the level of competition against a discombobulated Cincinnati team. Prior to that, Tom Brady (341-3), Russell Wilson (300-3), and Jimmy Garoppolo (277-1-2) all posted strong outings against the Steelers’ defense. Jackson has tallied 21 or more fantasy points in every game this season, checking in with a 28 FPPG average and ceiling of 34 FP. I’m expecting him to hover around the mean in this rivalry game.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Ezekiel Elliott - RB - Dallas (vs. Green Bay)

The Packers own one of the most generous rushing defenses on this young season, ranking 29th while allowing 5.0 yards per carry. That sets up Ezekiel Elliott with an interesting breakout opportunity. Even though “Zeke” has been somewhat mediocre to begin the season, it’s nice to see his volume trending upward with 25, 21, and 24 touches respectively over the past three weeks. That should continue with Dallas checking in as solid home favorites (Cowboys favored by 3.5) who will be looking to establish the run. Elliott will have plenty of room to operate against that vulnerable Green Bay run defense.

Alvin Kamara - RB - New Orleans (vs. Tampa Bay)

Both Elliott and Kamara were tied into a tough defensive battle against each other on Sunday Night Football last week. However, similar to Elliott’s write-up, Kamara finds himself in a strong bounce-back situation as well. While the Buccaneers haven’t been bad against the run this season, this is a high-scoring matchup (47.5 over/under) with shootout potential. It the event that things play out according to that script, it would be nice to have the best skill position player on the field. I’ve mentioned it multiple times in previous weeks (and years), but Kamara is essentially an RB1 and WR1/2 rolled into one guy. We should see upside from both categories on Sunday.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

David Johnson - RB - Arizona (at Cincinnati)

Johnson is a priority in my cash game lineups. He checks in with a bargain salary compared to RBs like Christian McCaffrey, Elliott, and Kamara. On top of that, the Arizona RB probably has the best matchup of that group. Cincinnati has been completely demolished by opposing running backs this season, as they rank 31st in fantasy points allowed to that position. Only the Dolphins have been worse, and they are on a bye this week. Go ahead and roster Johnson with confidence through all formats.

Emmanuel Sanders - WR - Denver (at LA Chargers)

Sanders was mentioned in this week’s NFL GPP Pivots column, and I’m really liking him for cash games as well. The salary isn’t too cumbersome, making him a solid lift as a WR2 or WR3 when trying to squeeze in those top-dollar running backs. Chargers’ stud CB Casey Heyward will most likely follow Denver WR Courtland Sutton around the field, putting Sanders in winnable individual matchups against less intimidating corners. Sanders is already averaging 8.5 targets per game this year, and I wouldn’t be surprised if more volume came his way due to Sutton’s tough draw. The game flow should play to his favor as well.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Larry Fitzgerald - WR - Arizona (at Cincinnati)

Neither Arizona or Cincinnati have confident offenses at this point in the season, but both teams have terrible defenses to exploit for daily fantasy purposes. I’m looking forward to rostering Larry Fitzgerald alongside his teammate, Johnson, in cash games. There should be room for both to thrive, and Fitzgerald represents the last man standing in Arizona’s receiving corps. His fellow WR starters, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd are both doubtful this week, meaning “Fitz” is the only legitimate receiving option for QB Kyler Murray. The Cardinals’ veteran has been a solid fantasy contributor this season (75 yds/game), and the potential for more volume in a confident matchup doesn’t hurt.

Mark Andrews - TE - Baltimore (at Pittsburgh)

Andrews is listed as questionable, but he practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. At the time of writing this (Friday AM), it seems likely that he’ll play. Of course, you’ll want to monitor that as we move closer to kickoff. Assuming he’s a go, Andrews makes sense as a stacking extension of his aforementioned quarterback. As noted earlier, the Steelers have been generous to the pass this season, and they allowed tight ends Will Dissly (5-50-2) and George Kittle (6-57) to post efficient lines against them. We can’t forget that Bengals’ TE Tyler Eifert dropped a touchdown in the end-zone of last week’s game as well. In summary, Andrews makes for a reliable tight end lift at a position that has less than usual opportunity cost on the main slate of Week 5.

Auden Tate - WR - Cincinnati (vs. Arizona)

Tate would’ve been a strong bargain choice even if fellow WR John Ross didn’t sustain an injury last Monday night. With Ross out of the picture (and A.J. Green still sidelined), Tate could see plenty of volume against a vulnerable Arizona secondary. The Bengals WR was picking up steam with 16 targets, 10 receptions, and 138 yards over his past two games, and Sunday’s tilt sets up for a breakout performance. Keep Tate on your shortlist as a confident WR3/FLEX bargain in all DFS formats.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Carson Wentz - QB - Philadelphia (vs. NY Jets)

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Carolina (vs. Jacksonville)

Dalvin Cook - RB - Minnesota (at NY Giants)

Jordan Howard - RB - Philadelphia (vs. NY Jets)

Julio Jones - WR - Atlanta (at Houston)

Tyler Boyd - WR - Cincinnati (vs. Arizona)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - WR - Green Bay (at Dallas)

Zach Ertz - TE - Philadelphia (vs. NY Jets)

Patriots Defense (at Washington)

Eagles Defense (vs. NY Jets)