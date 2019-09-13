NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 2

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 2 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks (coming soon)

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 2!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games, as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Alvin Kamara - RB - New Orleans (at LA Rams)

Kamara is one of the few players I’m willing to shell out the big bucks for this weekend. The primary reason stems from a likely shootout in Los Angeles against the Rams. Of course, Kamara’s playmaking ability as a runner and receiver has something to do with this endorsement as well. The Saints’ RB was steady with 20 total touches and 169 total yards (97 rushing, 72 receiving), but he failed to reach the end-zone. I believe Kamara’s median projection hovers around 20 fantasy points this week, and a high-scoring game environment could push him well beyond that. In other words, you’ll want to give him a strong look through all DFS formats.

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (vs. Arizona)

I’m not afraid to look towards players coming off huge performances, especially when the surrounding factors feed that logic. We all know Jackson has tremendous rushing upside from the quarterback position; however, he should have an easy time through the air on Sunday. Arizona’s secondary is a complete mess at the moment, which was apparent in allowing 385 yards and three touchdowns to Matthew Stafford last week. I fully expect Jackson and company to keep the train rolling in their home opener.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Sammy Watkins - WR - Kansas City (vs. Oakland)

You could argue that Watkins is a top-five fantasy receiver on the main DFS slate, yet his salary stands around WR10 on most platforms. Tyreek Hill will remain out, which should continue to push more targets towards Watkins. It doesn’t hurt that the reigning MVP is throwing him passes either. His opponent, Oakland, ranked dead last in DVOA against the pass last season, and they allowed big performances from Courtland Sutton (7-120) and Emmanuel Sanders (5-86-1) in Week 1. Mahomes and Watkins should continue to impress in this spot.

Austin Ekeler - RB - LA Chargers (at Detroit)

The matchup at Detroit doesn’t look great on paper, and there’s a chance Justin Jackson will see more carries in the Chargers’ split backfield. However, we can all agree that Ekeler has established himself as a true playmaker in this offense after pulling off an Alvin Kamara-like performance in Week 1. Keep in mind that Hunter Henry is out and Mike Williams is questionable with a knee injury. On top of that, WR Keenan Allen could see some tough coverage from CB Darius Slay. All of that points to LAC utilizing Ekeler more to move the ball downfield, and I believe he can post some serious numbers in that role.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Tyrell Williams - WR - Oakland (at Kansas City)

If you watched Monday Night Football last week, it was pretty clear that Williams served as QB Derek Carr’s top receiver. That wasn’t exactly a surprise with Antonio Brown gone, and it should continue to be the case moving forward. Because of his WR1 status for Oakland, he should be looking at a large helping of targets as the Raiders try to keep pace with the explosive Chiefs’ offense. Williams represents an excellent DFS value commodity due to the combination of these factors.

Mark Andrews - TE - Baltimore (vs. Arizona)

I’m really liking Andrews as a mid-range tight end option. He makes for a nice stacking extension from the aforementioned Baltimore QB Jackson. It doesn’t hurt that he’ll be facing a hobbled Arizona secondary that allowed 131 receiving yards to Detroit rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson last week. Andrews made the most of his eight targets at Miami last Sunday (8-108-1), and he could be on the same path in this home meeting with the Cardinals.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Michael Gallup - WR - Dallas (at Washington)

I found myself searching for an economical WR3 to tie the rest of my lineups together. Michael Gallup and John Brown were two names that jumped off the screen. Gallup gets the nod in this spot, as he’s facing a Washington defense that was roasted by the combination of Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson last week. Redskins’ top CB, Josh Norman, could spend most of his time chasing Dallas WR Amari Cooper, which would free Gallup to make big plays over the top.

Matt Breida - RB - San Francisco (at Cincinnati)

You could also look towards Oakland RB Josh Jacobs as a reasonably-priced flex option, but Breida is even cheaper with a pretty good situation himself. The San Francisco RB saw 15 carries with one target (no receptions) out of the backfield last week, and he could be in line for more touches with fellow RB Tevin Coleman ruled out. That presents an intriguing fantasy situation against a Cincinnati defense that ranked 26th in DVOA to the run last season.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Derek Carr - QB - Oakland (at Kansas City)

Derrick Henry - RB - Tennessee (vs. Indianapolis)

Mark Ingram II - RB - Baltimore (vs. Arizona)

Sony Michel - RB - New England (at Miami)

JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR - Pittsburgh (vs. Seattle)

Robert Woods - WR - LA Rams (vs. New Orleans)

John Brown - WR - Buffalo (at NY Giants)

Darren Waller - TE - Oakland (at Kansas City)

Houston Texans - DEF (vs. Jacksonville)