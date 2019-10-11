NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 6

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 6 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller

DFS Building Blocks (VIDEO) with John Daigle & Ian Hartitz

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 6!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games (not SNF), as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Deshaun Watson - QB - Houston (at Kansas City)

I’m not afraid to tail Watson following his magnificent performance (426-5-0) against the Falcons last weekend. Skeptics will be quick to point out that playing at Kansas City (outdoors too) presents a different challenge, but Watson should be encouraged to keep pace with the Chiefs’ high-octane offense. We can’t forget about his rushing upside either, as the Texans’ QB has scampered into the end-zone in three of five games this season. I fully expect another 25+ FP outing from Watson, and there’s upside for much more if this turns into a back-and-forth shootout.

DeAndre Hopkins - WR - Houston (at Kansas City)

Will Fuller was the main beneficiary of Watson’s herculean showing last week, turning 16 targets into a sweet 14-217-3 line. Meanwhile, Hopkins carried a modest 7-88 performance on eight targets. The All-Pro receiver hasn’t caught a touchdown since the first game of the season, and many DFS enthusiasts are starting to lose faith. The volume remains consistent, and it’s only a matter of time until Hopkins rewards his fantasy supporters. A high-scoring tilt at Kansas City makes for the perfect backdrop. Go ahead and trust "Nuk" this weekend.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Leonard Fournette - RB - Jacksonville (vs. New Orleans)

The Saints have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs so far. However, matchups aren’t the only driving force in daily fantasy football, as volume certainly adds to the equation as well (just as Christian McCaffrey). Fournette is one of the most heavily used running backs in the NFL, especially lately with a 26 carry and five target average over his past two games. The Jaguars’ RB has responded with 26 and 22 FP respectively as a result. He’ll resume that featured role in this tight home matchup against New Orleans, representing a strong RB1/2 option through all formats.

David Johnson / Chase Edmonds - RB - Arizona (vs. Atlanta)

At the time of drafting this article, Johnson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. If he’s out, then Chase Edmonds becomes the most obvious value play on the board. The Cardinals mentioned that they’ll only play Johnson if he’s healthy, so we can expect his usual role if he’s given the green light. That would be good news in a high-scoring contest against a generous Atlanta defense, making Johnson a solid RB2/FLEX for a mid-range salary.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Le’Veon Bell - New York Jets (vs. Dallas)

Bell was featured in this week’s NFL GPP Pivots article, and I’m liking him as a cash game filler as well. The Cowboys were shredded by Green Bay RB Aaron Jones (on the ground and through the air) last Sunday, and Bell is fully capable of posting respectable numbers in this matchup. It helps that QB Sam Darnold will return to action, and we can expect Bell’s usual complement of 25+ touches to make something happen.

Austin Hooper - TE - Atlanta (at Arizona)

Hooper is probably the most obvious play at tight end this week. It makes sense to pivot away from him in tournaments, but I fully intend on using Hooper in cash games. After all, the Atlanta TE has the best matchup for his position, and this is a high-scoring tilt against a rough Arizona secondary. Don’t overthink it in your H2H and 50/50 lineups!

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Larry Fitzgerald - WR - Arizona (vs. Atlanta)

There’s plenty of value in this Arizona-Atlanta matchup of vulnerable secondaries. As we touched on earlier, Deshaun Watson was able to torch the Falcons for a nearly perfect performance last Sunday. Cardinals’ rookie QB Kyler Murray has been up-and-down in his first five NFL games, but he should be able to find holes in Atlanta’s struggling defense. Fitzgerald represents his leading receiver while averaging 9-6-72 per game this season, and he’s a solid bet to exceed all those numbers with touchdown upside to boot.

Michael Gallup - WR - Dallas (at New York Jets)

Speaking of upside, Michael Gallup is a big-play receiver in a promising matchup against the Jets. New York has been vulnerable against opposing receivers this season, allowing the 12th most fantasy points in that regard. Gallup has made the most of his opportunities this season while averaging a 10-7-113 line in three games. Deep threats like Odell Beckham Jr. (6-161-1), Josh Gordon (6-83), and John Brown (7-123-1) were able to roast the Jets this season, and now it’s Gallup’s turn.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (vs. Cincinnati)

Matt Ryan - QB - Atlanta (at Arizona)

Mark Ingram II - RB - Baltimore (vs. Cincinnati)

Adrian Peterson - RB - Washington (at Miami)

Adam Thielen - WR - Minnesota (vs. Philadelphia)

Tyler Boyd - WR - Cincinnati (at Baltimore)

Mohamed Sanu - WR - Atlanta (at Arizona)

George Kittle - TE - San Francisco (at LA Rams)

Ravens Defense (vs. Cincinnati)