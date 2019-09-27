NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 4

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 4 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 4!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games (not SNF), as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Russell Wilson - QB - Seattle (at Arizona)

I fully understand that Wilson is a “chalky” DFS option following his 40+ fantasy outburst last Sunday. However, this matchup at Arizona sets up perfectly, even if Wilson isn’t forced to chuck it 50 times again. The Seahawks will be playing a faster overall tempo (thanks to Arizona’s offensive pace), which means more potential snaps against a terrible Cardinals’ secondary. Matthew Stafford (385-3), Lamar Jackson (272-2), and Kyle Allen (261-4) were all able to shred Arizona through the air, and now it’s time for Wilson to take advantage. Lock him in!

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Carolina (at Houston)

Let me clarify that this column intends to give you a “starter pack” when building cash game lineups for head-to-head or 50/50 style leagues. If you are looking for sneakier tournament options, then head on over to the NFL GPP Pivots column … Having said that, McCaffrey is another obvious cash game choice this week. The switch to Kyle Allen at quarterback doesn’t move McCaffrey’s fantasy prospects too much, as the Carolina RB racked up 185 total yards and a touchdown on 27 touches last Sunday. We can expect McCaffrey to come back with 25-30 total looks against a Houston defense that has allowed a fair amount of all-purpose yardage to opposing backs (Kamara, Fournette, Ekeler). His floor/ceiling combination provides the perfect blend for cash game usage, and the salary is agreeable due to several bankable cheap options (listed later in the article).

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Austin Ekeler - RB - LA Chargers (at Miami)

Let’s get Ekeler in here one last time before Melvin Gordon returns to the fold. Ekeler has thrived as the Chargers’ primary back with that exciting dual-threat ability. A date with the lowly Dolphins could serve as the grand finale of his impressive fantasy run. As we’ve noticed with other teams playing destroying Miami, there’s enough room for every key player to get their fantasy allotment. It should be another fantasy buffet on Sunday, and I’m expecting Ekeler to exceed his lofty 22.8 FPPG average on the season.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Tyler Lockett - WR - Seattle (at Arizona)

Lockett is an elite receiver (or close to it) who doesn’t hold a cumbersome salary. That alone warrants DFS consideration, especially in a juicy matchup against this vulnerable Arizona secondary. Lockett got off to a rough start in Week 1, but he has hauled in 21 catches (26 targets) for 233 yards and a score over his past two games. Now he finds himself in quite possibly his best draw of the season, looking like an excellent mid-range WR2 selection. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a stacking extension of our top quarterback either.

Marquise Brown - WR - Baltimore (vs. Cleveland)

I wrestled with the WR3 spot before finally landing on Brown. Christian Kirk, Terry McLaurin, and Cooper Kupp were all in the conversation as well. However, I’m optimistic that Baltimore’s rookie receiver can bounce back after catching just two passes for 49 yards at Kansas City last week. It’s comforting that Brown saw nine targets in that game, even if he had trouble connecting with QB Lamar Jackson. This is a winnable matchup for the rookie speedster, especially considering that Cleveland CBs Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward are highly questionable for Sunday. Add it all together, and you’re looking at an intriguing “get right” spot for Hollywood Brown.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Will Dissly - TE - Seattle (at Arizona)

Here’s another obvious choice from Seattle, but I’ll be excited in head-to-head contests against opponents who don’t have Wilson, Lockett, or Dissly. As for the Seahawks’ tight end, he finds himself in one of the best matchups for his position, as Arizona has surrendered big games to T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, and Greg Olsen in three consecutive weeks. Dissly has notched back-to-back solid outings himself (5-50-2 at PIT, 6-62-1 vs. NO), and he could see even more snaps/targets with Nick Vannett traded to Pittsburgh.

Wayne Gallman Jr. - RB - NY Giants (vs. Washington)

Gallman is an RB2 or FLEX candidate who provides enough salary relief to roster the aforementioned costly players. As you’ve probably heard, Saquon Barkley will miss some time moving forward, and Gallman should step into a featured role right away. Even if he posts half of Barkley’s usual production, he’ll hold a strong return on the bargain investment. It doesn’t hurt that he’ll be facing a generous Washington defense on Sunday, a game that holds an inflated 48.5 over/under.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (vs. Cleveland)

Marlon Mack - RB - Indianapolis (vs. Oakland)

Keenan Allen - WR - LA Chargers (at Miami)

Cooper Kupp - WR - LA Rams (vs. Tampa Bay)

Christian Kirk - WR - Arizona (vs. Seattle)

Terry McLaurin - WR - Washington (at NY Giants) *check injury tag

Darren Waller - TE - Oakland (at Indianapolis)

Seahawks Defense (at Arizona)

Chargers Defense (at Miami)