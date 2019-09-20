NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 3

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 3 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks (coming soon)

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 3!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games, as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Lamar Jackson - QB - Baltimore (at Kansas City)

It’s a good week for premium quarterbacks as Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Dak Prescott all find themselves with encouraging matchups. However, I’ll be looking towards Jackson of that trio, as the Baltimore signal-caller will be locked into a high-scoring affair at Kansas City. The Ravens Offense runs through Jackson, and they’ll need him to pull out all the stops in order to keep pace with Mahomes and the Chiefs. From a DFS perspective, Jackson has a cheaper salary compared to Mahomes while getting a nice boost through his coveted rushing upside. I’m expecting Lamar to reward fantasy backers for a third straight week.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Dalvin Cook - RB - Minnesota (vs. Oakland)

You could make a strong case that Cook has emerged as a top-five running back this season, speaking from a real-life and fantasy standpoint. The Minnesota RB is healthy and locked into 20-25 touches per game, something that shouldn’t wane with game flow on his side (MIN -8) in this home date with Oakland. The Raiders haven’t allowed much on the ground through two weeks, but let’s keep in mind that Pro Football Focus ranked Oakland 27th in run defense (according to player grades) entering this season. Cook should expose that on Sunday.

Austin Ekeler - RB - LA Chargers (vs. Houston)

Ekeler was featured in this column last week, meriting the charming nickname of “Alvin Kamara Lite”. With the Saints’ offense potentially out of wack (Brees out), the student could become the master in terms of all-purpose running backs. Speaking of Kamara, he was able to shred the Houston defense in Week 1, piling up 97 rushing yards on 13 carries with a 7-72 receiving line to boot. Ekeler could replicate those numbers while finding also finding the end-zone, as the Chargers’ RB is averaging 144 total yards and two touchdowns per contest in this young season … Should we start calling Kamara “Ekeler Lite” now?

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Aaron Jones - RB - Green Bay (vs. Denver)

Jones was able to break out against a tough Minnesota defense last week, taking 23 carries for 116 yards and a score. It was nice to see him get involved in the passing game as well, drawing six targets with four receptions for 34 yards. Game flow should be on his side with the Packers favored by more than a touchdown at home. A matchup against Denver may seem worrisome on the surface, but the Broncos have yielded 4.4 yards per carry this season (below average) while allowing Oakland rookie RB Josh Jacobs to rack up 103 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. I like Jones as an RB2 or FLEX in daily fantasy lineups on Sunday.

Kenny Golladay - WR - Detroit (at Philadelphia)

Philadelphia has a true “funnel defense” that stops the run while remaining vulnerable through the air. Luckily for Detroit, the passing game has been their strength across the first two weeks, as QB Matthew Stafford has thrown for 630-5-2 against the Cardinals and Chargers combined. Both Case Keenum and Matt Ryan found success against Philadelphia, and now it’s Stafford’s turn (solid GPP choice) to make that happen. Golladay represents Stafford’s favorite receiver, fresh off an inspiring 10-9-117-1 showing last Sunday vs. LAC. Needless to say, he’ll find his way into my cash lineups, while fellow WR Marvin Jones Jr. is a tournament pivot in this welcoming draw.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

George Kittle - TE - San Francisco (vs. Pittsburgh)

Let’s face it: Kittle has disappointed through the first two weeks of the season. He drew 10 targets in Week 1, but couldn’t break free while finishing with a mediocre 8-54 line. The 49ers didn’t need their star tight end in Week 2’s trouncing of Cincinnati, as the running game took matters into their own hands. However, Kittle finds himself in a breakout spot against a Pittsburgh team that has been respectable against the run but extremely vulnerable through the air. That includes production to the tight end position, as Seattle TE Will Dissly racked up a 5-50-2 line against the Steelers last weekend. Zach Ertz and Mark Andrews make for deserving cash options at the position, but I’m believing in Kittle with a strong matchup.

John Brown - WR - Buffalo (vs. Cincinnati)

John Brown for cash games? John Brown for cash games! The newly-minted Buffalo WR has been known as a boom-or-bust fantasy candidate throughout most of his career, but he’s getting a steady stream of targets in his new home. Brown has turned 18 targets into 14 receptions for 195 yards and a score through two weeks, and his profile fits perfectly with QB Josh Allen’s gunslinger mentality. I’m expecting that combination to keep the momentum against a generous Cincinnati defense in Buffalo’s home opener.

Nelson Agholor - WR - Philadelphia (vs. Detroit)

DeSean Jackson is out for Philadelphia, and Alshon Jeffrey is highly questionable. Agholor filled in admirably after both receivers exited last week’s game at Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 107 yards and a score. Zach Ertz is the only proven target remaining for the Eagles, and Agholor figures to get in on the action alongside him. It seems unlikely that Detroit’s stud CB Darius Slay will key on Agholor from the slot, which should free the Philly WR for another large helping of targets. Agholor remains cheap on most DFS sites, and he makes for an easy bargain choice for salary relief through all formats.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Patrick Mahomes - QB - Kansas City (vs. Baltimore)

Josh Allen - QB - Buffalo (vs. Cincinnati)

Ezekiel Elliott - RB - Dallas (vs. Miami)

Sony Michel - RB - New England (vs. NY Jets)

Antonio Brown - WR - New England (vs. NY Jets)

Chris Godwin - WR - Tampa Bay (vs. NY Giants)

Tyler Lockett - WR - Seattle (vs. New Orleans)

Zach Ertz - TE - Philadelphia (vs. Detroit)

Mark Andrews - TE - Baltimore (at Kansas City)

New England Defense (vs. NY Jets)

San Francisco Defense (vs. Pittsburgh)