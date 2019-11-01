NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 9

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 9 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as your DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Pivots by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Stacks by Renee Miller

Fantasy Football Forecast by Hayden Winks

DFS Building Blocks (VIDEO) with John Daigle & Ian Hartitz

NFL DFS Starting Points by Renee Miller

DFS Value Finder by Nick Mensio (coming soon)

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

NFL DFS Single Game Breakdown (check back for Sunday & Monday Night Football)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 9!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games (not SNF), as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Carolina (vs. Tennessee)

It’s official: Christian McCaffrey is matchup proof. That doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but his ability to muster 155 total yards (25.5 FP) against a stout 49ers defense serves as the evidence. This week’s matchup vs. Tennessee seems middle-of-the-road on paper. However, a closer look shows somewhat of a vulnerability, as legitimate backs like Phillip Lindsay (15-70-1 rushing) and Austin Ekeler (7-118-1 receiving) were able to make some noise out of the backfield. It should be business as usual for McCaffrey on Sunday, and he’s an excellent DFS play through all formats. The ability to roster him depends on the value status of Jaylen Samuels (see his blurb later in the article). If that doesn’t work out, pivoting from McCaffrey to Le’Veon Bell isn’t a bad backup plan.

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Matthew Stafford - QB - Detroit (at Oakland)

If you’ve read these articles over the years, then you know that I usually side with running quarterbacks. I’m deviating from that preference this week, as Matthew Stafford will lead the charge in my cash lineups. The Lions have no semblance of a running attack, as they seem perfectly content letting Stafford sling it 35-45+ times per game. The Detroit QB has responded nicely, and he now finds himself in one of his best matchups of the season at Oakland. The Raiders have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, and I’ll be looking to stack Stafford with Golladay/Jones through all formats.

Nick Chubb - RB - Cleveland (at Denver)

Chubb will get his 20-25 carries no matter the circumstance. He has been up-and-down in that workhorse role lately, but that’s mostly due to tough matchups. Chubb predictably had down performances against the Patriots and 49ers while racking up 38 and 26 fantasy points respectively against the Ravens and Seahawks. I’m expecting him to trend close to that range on Sunday while facing a Broncos Defense that ranks 19th against the run.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Kenny Golladay / Marvin Jones Jr. - WR - Detroit (at Oakland)

As mentioned earlier, I’m looking to stack both Golladay and Jones into the same lineup. Golladay is probably the better bet, but you’ll need to pay a premium to acquire him. Both should have room to feast against an Oakland secondary that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. The Detroit passing game is so highly concentrated between these two options (sprinkle in Danny Amendola) that they should be able to coexist for fantasy purposes.

Allen Robinson - WR - Chicago (at Philadelphia)

Robinson has looked pretty good lately, racking up 25, 20, and 9 fantasy points respectively over his past three. His 25 FP breakout came against the same Oakland defense we’ve been targeting throughout this article. Robinson finds himself in a similarly confident draw against a Philadelphia team that has allowed the most fantasy points to receivers. On top of that, the Eagles are solid against the run, which funnels more volume through the air. I understand it’s difficult to have faith in QB Mitchell Trubisky getting him the ball, but this is the perfect storm for Robinson to have a breakout game.

Darren Waller - TE - Oakland (vs. Detroit)

If you haven’t picked up on it by now, we could have a shootout in Oakland this weekend. I’ve already outlined the options from Detroit, and we’ll run that back with one of the top fantasy tight ends this season. The Lions have allowed the 11th most fantasy points to tight ends, and Waller should continue to flirt with double-digit targets as the main pass catcher for his team.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Jaylen Samuels - RB - Pittsburgh (vs. Indianapolis)

James Conner is questionable while fellow backup Benny Snell will miss some time moving forward. If Conner can’t play, Samuels would be the last man standing in Pittsburgh’s backfield, looking to absorb a massive workload. Samuels has the chops to translate that into legitimate fantasy production, as he has definitely proven himself as a viable running back when given the opportunity. Keep your eyes on the injury report, as Samuels would become a DFS building block if Conner is ruled out.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Russell Wilson - QB - Seattle (at Atlanta)

Dalvin Cook - RB - Minnesota (at Kansas City)

Le’Veon Bell - RB - NY Jets (at Miami)

Chris Godwin - WR - Tampa Bay (at Seattle)

Tyler Lockett - WR - Seattle (at Atlanta)

Tyrell Williams - WR - Oakland (vs. Detroit)

Curtis Samuel - WR - Carolina (vs. Tennessee)

Panthers Defense (vs. Tennessee)