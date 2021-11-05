NFL DFS Fades Week 9

When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 9 include:

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at Kansas City

So, Jordan Love could be the next Mike White/Josh Johnson, but am I willing to pay top dollar to assume he will also find Adams as his favorite target? Not so much. Even though they’ll have a couple days of practice together, it’s very possible we see some receivers from the second-team that Love has more familiarity with on Sunday. Overall, I don’t trust anyone on the Packers outside of Aaron Jones this week.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at NY Giants

I’ll be happy to have this one wrong, and I do think Waller is an excellent tournament play. No, the Giants aren’t a scary matchup and several targets have recently been vacated. Still, this team has been through the wringer lately with losing first their coach, and now their young wide receiver Henry Ruggs. The tragedy surrounding Ruggs’ accident can’t be lost on his teammates, and the emotional burden is going to take a toll on some players. Add to that the travel to the East Coast to play in the early time slot this Sunday and I think the scales tip toward a Raiders dud. Not to pile on, but Waller hasn’t had a great game since Week 1.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST

Not only are they one of the higher priced units this week, their game could be one of the higher scoring. San Francisco was impressive last weekend and has the talent to play like that every week. George Kittle is expected back, and Eli Mitchell and Deebo Samuel should be fine for the game as well. With Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins looking genuinely questionable, I’m more likely to save a bundle on San Francisco’s D/ST at home this week. The Cardinals have just three sacks, one fumble recovery and zero interceptions in their last two games. Pick on one of the teams with an easier matchup.

Philadelphia and LA Chargers WR

I’m truly torn about this game…it has the potential to be a shootout, but both defenses have been top notch against the pass. Jalen Hurts is coming off an awful game – hopefully an anomaly – and hasn’t been able to make any Eagles’ receiver stand out. Even the uber-talented DeVonta Smith hasn’t had a good game since Week 4, and hasn’t scored since Week 1. He’s been on my tournament-only list for a while and I’m still waiting for it to pay off. The Eagles have unfortunately been happy to run the ball, and this week, that strategy is likely to work; the Chargers allow the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. On the other side, Keenan Allen came through in Week 8, an obvious Mike Williams fade situation, but I’m not trusting him this time. The Eagles are just as good at defending the pass as the Chargers, and LA will be smart to rely on Austin Ekeler and even Justin Jackson this weekend in Philly.

Denver RB

Maddeningly, Denver is hell-bent on giving Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams the same workload every week, so neither has an overwhelmingly great game, but one is usually better than the other. Gordon has the definite edge in touchdowns, with there being some separation in terms of red zone carries (16 for Gordon, 10 for Williams). Still, this is a situation we have to continue to avoid, and especially this week. With Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys are big home favorites over the Broncos. If you’re interested in using any Denver players, I’d go back to Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton this week, in what should be a pass-happy game script.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 9 include: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill, Marquise Brown, Mike Gesicki, Kyle Pitts, Mark Andrews, Chiefs D/ST, Bills D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.