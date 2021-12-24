NFL DFS Fades Week 16

When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 16 include:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina

This is all about who the Bucs don’t have available. Chris Godwin is a huge loss, and I’d be surpised if they risked rushing Mike Evans into action at this point in the season. There is Rob Gronkowski, and Tyler Johnson is a nice value play if you need to fill that last WR slot cheaply…cheap being the operative word. Brady is not cheap, and although the Bucs are still huge favorites, the over/under has come down considerably since it opened. I think you can get Brady-esque numbers for less of the salary cap this weekend.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (and other expensive running backs)

There is so much RB value this week that I’m having a hard time justifying paying up for Harris. Ignoring the fact that Harris has lost a little bit of his early-season shine, posting single digit fantasy games twice in the last four (even in PPR scoring), I expect the Steelers to be in catch-up, pass-heavy mode this week in Kansas City. Harris could be part of that, but he hasn’t had more than five targets in the past four games. He’s a bit of a risk at his current salaries. Leave the pricey RBs, including guys like Joe Mixon and Cordarrelle Patterson, for your more unique tournament builds.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay

Hubbard might not be high on your list, but he’s the kind of player where if the salary is what I have left, I usually feel ok about using him. Not so this week. Not only are the Bucs one of the least fantasy-friendly run defenses, Hubbard has shown that he struggles in that challenging situation, amassing just 40 yards vs. Buffalo last week. Ameer Abdullah is cutting into his work somewhat as well. Considering you can roster Ronald Jones for about the same salary, there’s no need to buy a struggling Hubbard.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

I like the Chiefs this weekend, but I’m mainly going for Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire with Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the COVID list. Even if he clears in time for Sunday, if I’m paying up at TE this weekend, it’s going to be on Mark Andrews or Rob Gronkowski. Kelce is one of the safest players in the league, but he’s disappointed in two of the last three games and is the most expensive tight end, as usual. I think the difference between these Top 3 will be negligible.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 16 include: Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Ronald Jones, David Montgomery, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mark Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Eagles D/ST, Chargers D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.