NFL DFS Fades Week 12









When setting your weekly NFL DFS lineups, it can be just as helpful to have an idea of whom you DON’T want to include as whom you do. Every Friday we’ll highlight a few players that you might want to fade. When a player appears here, it mainly refers to fading him in cash games. If you play in a lot of large field, multi-entry tournaments, you might consider just being underweight on these players relative to the field rather than not using them at all.

Players I’m fading for Week 12 include:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at New England

On a shorter Week 12 Sunday slate, people might be tempted by the consistent mediocrity of Tannehill this weekend. However, with the Titans ruling out A.J. Brown, and this game having a low point total with the Patriots being pretty big favorites at home, I’m avoiding all of Tennessee’s offense. Losing to Houston and throwing four picks last week was a new low for Tannehill, yet his box score was within a point or two of his season average. That’s appealing and I do think the Titans will need to rely on Tannehill so much more down the stretch now that they’re without Derrick Henry. Still, you can do much better for the price in terms of solid cash game play or risk/reward tournament play.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota

Assuming I’m not on an island loving Jimmy G and the Niners this weekend, why fade Aiyuk? The simple answer is that he’s the third or fourth option in the offense at best, and if you’re playing Garoppolo, you can afford George Kittle and/or Deebo Samuel with him in your cash game lineups.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay

Unfortunately, Taylor also appeared here last weekend. I own it; Taylor was a fade for me and he won someone a million dollars. As always, these fades are meant for cash games, or as a recommendation to limit exposure. The reasoning for keeping Taylor on this list is very similar to last week’s reasoning. Now, though, the Bucs have seen Taylor shred what was by several metrics the best defense in the league. Was Buffalo complacent in preparing for the MVP candidate that is Taylor? Sure seems like it. I expect that to not be the case with the Bucs, and I like getting my exposure to this game for a lot less than Taylor costs, generally in the form of Michael Pittman. In fact, I like the passing game more than the run game from both teams, which lands Leonard Fournette on my do not play list this week as well.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville

Pitts probably has bigger fans than me, but I count myself a fan, for sure. My question is, how many players do the Falcons have to lose to get Pitts a starring role in this offense? I know that defenses are keying in on him to some extent, and the return of Cordarrelle Patterson might help his cause in this great matchup. His big games have come against the more lackluster defenses. I’m using Pitts in big GPPs, but rolling with Kittle or Goedert for cash games.

Players I like, but who are expected to have high ownership in Week 12 include: Tom Brady, Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski, Dallas Goedert, Laviska Shenault, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Patriots D/ST, Eagles D/ST. You might consider deviating away from this player pool and pivoting in large GPPs if you’re after a more unique lineup.