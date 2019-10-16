NFL DFS Bargains Week 7

Bargain Bin Week 7

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston

I love getting my bargain players from games with high point totals, since QB fantasy points correlate well with implied team totals, and both of these guys fit that criteria in Week 7 (over/under 48.5 points, both small favorites). Brissett is coming off the bye week, which does take him off some people’s radar, not to mention that he had his worst fantasy game of the season before that vs. Kansas City. He doesn’t get an amazing matchup with Houston, but in a competitive game environment with plenty of rest for everyone, especially T.Y. Hilton, I think he’s a high floor option this week for the price.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants, vs. Arizona

Jones, like Brissett, is a small home favorite in a game expected to feature little in the way of defense. I love the Cardinals this weekend too, but Jones is truly value priced. The return of Patrick Peterson to the Arizona secondary may scare some folks off, but we really don’t know how much he’s going to do after missing the first six weeks of the season. After his stellar debut in Tampa, Jones has struggled with interceptions and averaged only one touchdown per game (vs. Washington, Minnesota, and New England). His attempts have been consistent throughout in the mid-high 30’s, and he hasn’t been afraid to throw it deep. I think he’s more a risk than Brissett, but could have another huge game here in what has been a very friendly passing matchup. The possible return of Saquon Barkley only helps his cause.

Running Back

Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami

Pick your Bills, any Bills. Coming off their bye week, facing the league’s most generous defense in points allowed and fantasy points allowed to both QB and RB…Josh Allen is in for a big day. However, it’s Gore who’s the bargain here. Not only is it a revenge game for him, at his age, the extra rest should provide a spark to his already consistent run game this week. Unless Allen takes all the red zone carries himself, Gore is in for potentially his best game of the year. I know the return of Devin Singletary is possible, but Gore should remain the lead back at least once more.

Chase Edmunds, Arizona Cardinals at New York

I mentioned this game above, and Edmunds will remain one of my favorite bargain options after seeing the Cardinals utilize him as I hoped even with David Johnson back. The Giants rank 10th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and fourth to receivers. I have to assume Kyler Murray will continue to target Edmunds after seeing him score in consecutive weeks.

Also consider: Kenyon Drake or Mark Walton, Josh Jacobs on DraftKings

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta

Atlanta has been one of the best passing matchups for QBs and WRs this season, as they rank in the Top 3 (fantasy points allowed) to both positions. While this is the time to go all-in on Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp, it’s also a possible break-out for Cooks. He’s so underpriced and still leading the team in market share of air yards (28.5 percent, per NextGenStats). You can’t trust him in your cash lineup because of his ‘bust’ potential, but sprinkle him through tournament teams this weekend for the ‘boom’.

Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. LA Chargers

This is a thin argument, but Davis may have never been cheaper and Ryan Tannehill seems to notice that he’s a guy out there with hands. Since Tannehill will start Week 7, I’m intrigued. The reason for the QB switch is reportedly to shake things up, and one way to do that would be to get veterans like Davis and Delanie Walker, below, more involved.

Also consider: Larry Fitzgerald and Calvin Ridley

Tight End

Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore

Seattle has been relying on a tight end in the pass game more this season, so the loss (not yet confirmed by MRI, but suspected) of Will Dissly is notable. Willson stepped in as the primary pass-catching tight end after Dissly left and after practicing as such all week should be safe to deploy if you’re looking to save at the position. It’ll be awfully hard to fade Austin Hooper in cash games, so consider Willson a tournament differentiator.

Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. LA Chargers

As noted above, Tannehill starting for the Titans isn’t the World’s Greatest Thing, as he’s been unable to hold down a starting job his entire career, but it is something different, and that can benefit the supporting cast. Walker is old, yes, but still very capable of producing a meaningful stat line, especially in a PPR format.

Defense

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans

The Bears are cheap, cheap, cheap this week. New Orleans is not a Top 10 scoring team this season, Alvin Kamara hasn’t produced on the ground or through the air as expected, the total on this game is the lowest of the week, and the Bears are at home. The Bears have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game this season and rank fourth in fantasy points per game. If you’re not going with obvious Buffalo or San Francisco, the Bears are the next best bet.