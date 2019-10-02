Bargain Bin Week 5

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quarterback

Luke Falk or Sam Darnold, New York Jets at Philadelphia

Philadelphia is one of the best pass-funnel defenses to target. They are incredibly efficient at stopping the run (fifth-fewest fantasy points allowed to RBs), but rank fifth-most in that stat to QBs and first to WRs. You’re obviously only going in this direction for a multi-entry GPP lineup, but in that scenario, consider pairing the Jets’ QB with Jamison Crowder or Robby Anderson. Since this one is all about the matchup, I don’t care much who actually gets the start.

Also consider:Kyler Murray and Andy Dalton

Running Back

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at Oakland

This is our first London game of the season, and Mitchell Trubisky is going to miss it with his shoulder injury. Chase Daniel will be the QB, and Oakland has been a fantasy-friendly matchup this season for QBs (at least those of Patrick Mahomes’ caliber), but I think this could be the big Montgomery game we’ve been waiting for. His salary can’t get much lower, and if there were ever a time to rely on your new back, this seems like it: inexperienced QB, not-great defense, and Montgomery has had a few weeks to acclimate to the NFL. He had his highest number of touches of the season in Week 4, and while he still has just one touchdown, equally high usage should pay off more handsomely this weekend.

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore

Samuels proved his worth on Monday Night Football, being involved in all kinds of gimmicky plays as the Steelers soundly beat the Bengals. It was good to see the team finally adapt to Ben Roethlisberger’s absence with some creativity. I don’t know if they’ll keep it going, but I do know that it’ll be harder to beat the Ravens than it was to win over the Bengals. James Conner is honestly more likely to follow in Nick Chubb’s Week 4 footsteps than is Samuels, but if you’re looking for an upside bargain back, he’s my pick.

Wide Receiver

Will Fuller V, Houston Texans vs. Atlanta

Atlanta just barely ranks in the top half of the league in fantasy points allowed to WRs, but this is expected to be one of the higher scoring games of the week. I actually prefer the Falcons’ side of this one, as DeAndre Hopkins remains very expensive relative to his production so far and Deshaun Watson has been worse at home (small sample size), but Fuller at his bargain price is more palatable. He’s behind Hopkins in targets, and has yet to score, but one deep connection to the end zone basically pays off this salary.

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati

The Cardinals are set to be without Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd this weekend in one of the best passing/receiving matchups in the league. You could take a stab at KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella or Trent Sherfield, but with the ageless Fitzgerald playing so well for so little of the salary cap, why?

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo! Click here for more!

Tight End

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona

It’s tough to say after watching MNF, but I don’t hate Andy Dalton this week. John Ross is out, Tyler Boyd has been disappointing, and Joe Mixon just can’t seem to get over the hump. There is one thing I do believe in, however, and it is using the TE facing the Cardinals. In half-PPR formats, they are allowing opposing TEs an average of 24 fantasy points per game. That’s eight more than the second ranked team (Tampa Bay). Auden Tate will be a popular cheap play this week, but Eifert is the Bengal I’m loading up on in Week 5.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at Tennessee

The Bills are preparing to face the Titans with Matt Barkley under center after a disappointing home loss to the now 4-0 Patriots. He’s no Josh Allen, but with a week to run with the starters, I expect Barkley to be competent this week. Knox has established himself as a valid part of this offense, at least so long as Tyler Kroft remains out, and the Titans have been a bit susceptible to opposing TEs (fifth-most fantasy points allowed). He’s a pure main slate punt play at the position, which is lacking some stars this week.

Defense

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo (DraftKings)

I know I just recommended Knox, and I’m not rostering a defense against my offensive player(s), but if you really need to save at D/ST, Barkley’s Bills might present a good opportunity. The Titans D ranks fourth in points per game allowed (15.5), are tied for sixth in sacks (13), and fifth in interceptions (5). They average 10.8 fantasy points per game and the Bills are tied for the league lead with 10 turnovers so far this season. Plus, they’re at home and favored in a low scoring game.