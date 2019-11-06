NFL DFS Bargains Week 10

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Brian Hoyer, Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami ($7100 FD, $5900 DK)

This assumes that Jacoby Brissett won’t super-humanly be back on the field this weekend. Hoyer is a veteran that should probably be able to be trusted to beat Miami. He threw three touchdowns against Pittsburgh last week (and one pick-six), hitting Jack Doyle, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers. I do like Marlon Mack a whole lot this week, but a mini-stack of those two allows you to really go after some star power if you want it.

Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay ($7000 FD, $5100 DK)

With Cam Newton on IR, Allen can breathe a little easier. He’s been good, not great, and figures into Week 10 as a mid-upside play. The game environment is a good one, with the Packers being modest home favorites, setting up potential come-back mode for Allen, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Allen has had his best games against inferior defenses like Arizona and Tampa Bay, but if you need to save, he’s the best bet in this salary range this week. Personally, I’m finding the salary for Jameis Winston or Kyler Murray, which is easier done on FanDuel than it is on DraftKings.

Also consider: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit ($6500 FD, $5100 DK) who gets the best matchup, but has the lowest floor given that he might only attempt 15 passes. Or roll the dice with Ryan Finley, Cincinnati Bengals ($6300 FD, $4800 DK) who has the most porous offensive line in the league and zero experience. It’s not a good bargain QB week, people.

Running Back

Kalen Ballage, Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis ($4600 FD, $3800 DK)

The Dolphins are down to zilch at running back with the suspension of Mark Walton. If Ballage can’t do anything in a fairly neutral rushing matchup in which he should get all the work, I give up. He’s supposed to be a decent pass-catcher too, but the volume is so low it’s to assess. He’s a risk, and the much more popular play will be the Colts’ D/ST, but Ballage is cheap enough that he can round out a tournament lineup or two this week.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns ($4500 FD, $3000 DK)

“Kareem Hunt will definitely have a role” vs. Buffalo this week can be interpreted many ways. Holding towels and pouring Gatorade are roles, after all. However, it is somewhat telling that the Browns were willing to substitute Dontrell Hilliard for Nick Chubb a bunch last week. They’ve faced a series of tough matchups where the run game has stalled, so it’s reasonable to think a fresh pair of legs in the backfield could provide the spark they desperately need. The matchup with Buffalo isn’t a bad one for opposing rushers, so I’m going to find it nearly impossible to fade Hunt at these salaries.

Also consider: A Jets RB, one of Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, or newly promoted Josh Adams. Let’s see what happens with Le’Veon Bell’s knee and how the practice reps shake out here. I loved Adams’ potential last year in Philly but he’s probably going to get the least amount of work in a nice matchup with the Giants.

Wide Receiver

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis ($5800 FD, $4800 DK)

The Dolphins got a win, but at what cost? Preston Williams’ knee injury at least opens the door even further for Parker to do something productive. That’s not actually fair; he has scored at least 10 half-PPR fantasy points in four of his last five games (nine vs. Pittsburgh), which is pretty productive for this price range.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati ($5300 FD, $5100 DK)

It’s still hard to be excited about the Ravens’ pass game, even after seeing Brown lead the team in receiving yards in his first game back…it was 48 yards. He was out-targeted by Nick Boyle, one of three TEs to see some action. Lamar Jackson should be effective this week; he’s the most expensive QB on the slate in a dream matchup and the Ravens are huge favorites. It’s a great spot for him and Mark Ingram, to be sure, but if you’re looking for a high-upside tournament WR, Brown is definitely worth a look. One week healthier, big play ability, and a chance to make some fireworks against a division rival.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis ($5300 FD, $3100 DK)

Oh, yay, more Dolphins. What am I doing?? It just depends which position you want to save at. You’re in no scenario using three or four Miami players. Everyone gets a boost due to injury, trade, or suspension. Gesicki was a super prospect in his rookie year, and even a tiny bit this year before we knew exactly how bad the Dolphins would be. He’s done pretty much nothing but disappoint and fail to live up to expectations, but as is often the case with TEs that are slow to make an impact, that could yet change. Gesicki actually ranks eighth in true catch rate, ahead of studs like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle. He’s been increasingly involved, culminating in a six-for-six for 95 yards in Week 9. Without Williams, I’m betting on another 6-8 targets for Gesicki in a game that Miami will likely be playing catch-up in.

Ryan Griffin, New York Jets vs. New York Giant ($5100 FD, $3100 DK)

Some sites have Chris Herndon ($5000 FD, $3800 DK) priced as the starter, but I’m not sure it’s clear that he will immediately step into the featured role, insomuch as a Jets’ pass-catcher can be considered a featured role at all. Griffin has been a force in the end zone, catching two of Sam Darnold’s three touchdown passes over the last two weeks, and saw eight targets in Week 9. They get a pass-friendly matchup with the Giants this week, and while I’m sure the Jets are eager to try something new, Griffin has been a part of the offense that is working. I wouldn’t abandon it just yet, and if I am looking for a low cost TE flier, Griffin piques my interest.

Defense

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. LA Rams ($4100 FD, $2900 DK)

The Steelers have scored at least 10 fantasy points in each of their last six games, with multiple multi-interception and multi-fumble recovery games this season. They’ve been better at home, even against Baltimore who is the top scoring team in the league. The Rams will scare some people off, but this defense looks nothing like our Primacy Bias-warped Week 1 memory. They are second in takeaways, fourth in sacks, and lead the league in the percentage of drives ending in a turnover (23 percent).