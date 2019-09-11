NFL DFS Bargain Bin Week 2

Bargain Bin Week 2

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City

Kansas City has a lax, but opportunistic defense that is a pleasure to roster against. They are going to run up the score, which is great for opposing QBs’ volume. Carr was perhaps surprisingly astute Monday night, hitting a variety of wide receivers and tight ends accurately in Monday night’s win over Denver. With defenses having to account for Josh Jacobs (another great play this week), Carr should have opportunities for big plays to Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati

There has been a ton of hype for Garoppolo at two different times in his career, and we don’t really have an answer to whether it’s deserved or not. I don’t understand exactly what happened to the 49ers (or the Bucs, for that matter), in what should have been a shootout in Week 1, but I do love this matchup for Garoppolo and Matt Breida, another possible value play this week. The Niners’ wide receivers are untouchable, but Kittle has to be part of any Jimmy G. lineup.

Running Back

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at Denver

While many will write him off after a weird debut performance on Thursday Night Football, I’ll give Montgomery another shot in Week 2. He’s extremely cheap, Denver had no answer for Josh Jacobs Monday night, and the Bears have to be re-evaluating their game plan after the loss to Green Bay. As pointed out by Dan Durkin of The Athletic Chicago, the Bears had significantly more success with Montgomery on the field than with Mike Davis, and Montgomery accounted for the longest play of the game for the Bears (a 27-yard reception). It’s not him, it’s them. It’s always possible that coaches won’t learn from mistakes, but I’m rostering Montgomery in GPPs this weekend.

Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins vs. Dallas

Darrius Guice is already ruled out for Week 2, so Adrian Peterson (also cheap) will get the start vs. Dallas. Washington shocked the world by leading Philadelphia for much of the game on Sunday and Case Keenum provided some reason for mild optimism going forward. Thompson was a big part of the game plan throughout, catching 7-of-10 targets for 68 yards. You always prefer him in a PPR format, but he’s in line for more of the same in Week 2.

Wide Receiver

Tyrell Williams,Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City

No explanation needed here. Once Antonio Brown was out of town, Williams was a lock to step into the lead receiver role and he fulfilled it as well as or even better than anticipated given the Denver defense reputation. Carr was accurate and Williams caught six of his seven targets for 105 yards and a score, wrapping up a league-leading 60 percent market share of air yards (per Next Gen Stats).

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston

Once Nick Foles left the game, Gardner Minshew’s favorite target was Chris Conley. D.J. Chark caught a perfect four-of-four targets to lead the team in yardage and Dede Westbrook was close with six targets, but Conley saw seven, catching six for 97 yards and a score. Conley gets a nod in this space thanks to his having lowest salary of the three.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins vs. Dallas

McLaurin is a surprise value play for me this week, given my pre-conceived notions about the Washington offense. As noted above, Case Keenum was a pleasant surprise against a good Eagles Defense, and McLaurin was a clear favorite of his. Per Next Gen Stats, McLaurin owned a 43 percent market share of air yards last Sunday, converting seven targets into five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. Given the offensive perfection we saw out of Dallas last week, the risk exists that Washington simply doesn’t get much opportunity, but at his low salary, it’s a risk I’m willing to take. Note that it’s Chris Thompson OR McLaurin; no Redskins stacks for me yet.

Tight End

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee

A report by Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star lends optimism for Ebron’s fantasy revival in the wake of Devin Funchess’ multiple-weeks injury. The big-bodied Ebron is a well-known red zone target, who is capable up and down the field and Ayello cites quotes from the team acknowledging their regret on not having him more involved in Week 1. Although he was a popular season-long TE pick, his three Week 1 targets and lack of scoring (he failed to control an end zone pass from Jacoby Brissett), his Week 2 salary is quite reasonable (especially DraftKings).

Defense

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati

Maybe this D/ST pick is to make me feel better about my Tampa Bay stacks in Week 1. The 49ers defense returned two of Jameis Winston’s three picks for touchdowns, something that can’t be predicted or expected to recur. But they also had a strong pass rush (three sacks and seven QB hits) and good coverage in the secondary. They allowed only 11 points in Week 1. The truth is there aren’t a lot of defenses I’m considering beyond New England and Chicago, so I’m somewhat riding the hot hand and speculating that Andy Dalton doesn’t throw 400 mistake free yards again without Joe Mixon or A.J. Green on the field. As noted above, I’m also backing the SF offense, which could go a long way to controlling this game.