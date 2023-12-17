NFL: Detroit Lions beat Denver Broncos to move closer to play-offs
NFL 2023 regular season
Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024
BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.
The Detroit Lions edged closer to a first NFL play-off place since 2016 with a 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for five touchdowns - three to rookie Sam LaPorta - to match his career high.
They can secure a post-season spot if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.
The victory was a welcome return to form for Goff and the Lions, who had lost two of their past three games.
They move to 10-4 for the season and have a clear lead at the top of the NFC North, while the Broncos fall to 7-7.
Goff, who completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards, connected with LaPorta, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown for touchdowns in the second quarter to put the Lions 21-0 ahead at half-time.
Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts both came from behind for wins which boost their play-off hopes.
Evan McPherson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime to give the Bengals a 27-24 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings.
Cincinnati's Jake Browning completed 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards, including two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins, as the Bengals rallied from 17-3 down entering the fourth quarter.
Minnesota's defence had not allowed a touchdown in more than 166 minutes, the longest span in the NFL this season, until Browning connected with Higgins on a 13-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The result leaves the Bengals, who are now 8-6, sixth in the chase for the seven AFC play-off places while the Vikings (7-7) are ranked sixth in the NFC.
Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes to guide the 8-6 Colts to a 30-13 success over the Pittsburgh Steelers and put them in the final AFC play-off spot. The Steelers, on 7-7, drop to 10th in the AFC standings.
