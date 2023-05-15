Is NFL’s desire to dump Snyder overshadowing bid?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze a report that Josh Harris’ bid to buy the Commanders wouldn’t be approved if the NFL weren't so determined to move on from Dan Snyder.
Harris reportedly agreed to buy the team from Snyder for $6 billion.
The league's finance committee took its first detailed step in vetting the proposed sale on Wednesday.
"His odds of burying the report are the same as his odds of trading for Patrick Mahomes," a source close to Snyder told ESPN.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said that revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
