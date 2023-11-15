NFL: Deshaun Watson ruled out for season with shoulder injury

Deshaun Watson has struggled with injuries this season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

Watson sustained the injury in Sunday's win against the Baltimore Ravens.

He joined the Browns from the Houston Texans in March 2022 on a five-year deal worth an NFL-record $230m (£174m).

But his debut was delayed as Watson was suspended for 11 games by the NFL after accusations of sexual misconduct by more than 20 massage therapists.

The quarterback's big-money trade to the Browns was controversial and sparked protests from fans and women's groups.

Watson, who had previously denied the allegations, said after the suspension was announced: "I apologise once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made."

The 28-year-old, who missed games earlier this season with a different injury in his throwing shoulder, has played just 12 games across his first two seasons at the Browns.

He played on with his latest injury on Sunday and set up his team's game-winning field goal in a 33-31 victory.

"It's tough to try to wrap everything around my head right now," said Watson.

"I need to make sure I stay in touch with all the guys and support them as much as I possibly can."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry described Watson's performance on Sunday as "an incredible display of physical and mental toughness".

He added: "Obviously we are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season."

There are eight games remaining in the Browns' regular season and they are currently third in the AFC North.