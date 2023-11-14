NFL: Denver Broncos edge to victory at Buffalo Bills in dramatic finale

Denver Broncos' last Super Bowl success came in 2016

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

Will Lutz's retaken last-gasp field goal gave Denver Broncos a dramatic 24-22 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The kicker's first effort drifted right but the Bills were penalised for having too many men on the field and Lutz's second attempt sailed over from 36 yards as time expired.

Josh Allen's touchdown had put Buffalo 22-21 ahead with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The defeat leaves the Bills outside the AFC play-off places on 5-5.

It is the second defeat in a row for one of the pre-season Super Bowl favourites and their first loss at home in exactly a year. The Broncos move to 4-5 with their third straight victory.

Lutz's effort marked the final act of a close encounter that saw neither offense fully fire.

Denver edged into a 9-0 lead after a Lutz field goal and a Courtland Sutton touchdown early in the second quarter, with Buffalo responding when Allen found Dalton Kincaid for a 22-yard touchdown.

Lutz's kicking helped the visitors to a 15-8 half-time lead before Latavius Murray's touchdown brought the Bills level.

Another Denver touchdown from Javonte Williams and Allen's effort set up the late drama, with Sean Payton's side capitalising on their final drive after an interference penalty was given against Bills cornerback Taron Johnson and the hosts having 12 men on the field for Lutz's first field goal attempt.

