NFL denies proposed Super Bowl watch party at Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium

The proposed watch party for Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium will not happen.

At the request of Hamilton County, stadium officials contacted the NFL about the possibility of hosting a watch party for the big game.

The NFL denied the request to broadcast the Super Bowl at Paul Brown Stadium, according to the managing director for Paul Brown Stadium, Eric Brown.

In a letter to Hamilton County officials, Brown said the NFL's decision is consistent with the organization's rules and policies.

He wrote the NFL organizes and broadcasts hundreds of games for fans to attend and view each year, and the legal and logistical barriers to holding a watch party for Super Bowl LVI are too significant.

Brown said while hosting a watch party at the stadium is not possible, the Bengals are excited that there are multiple alternatives in Cincinnati for fans to cheer their team to victory on Super Bowl Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece initially proposed a watch party as an opportunity to draw people to the area.

Reece said she pushed hard on behalf of Bengals fans to make the watch party a reality. She said many fans were excited about the idea and reached out to her office offering to help with the watch party any way they could.

"There was a lot of excitement. We got calls and visits from so many people," Reece said. "I thought it was a great opportunity for or city to bring additional people to town and additional revenue."

She said earlier on Wednesday she spoke with the Bengals ownership and expressed that enthusiasm to them and was told of the NFL's decision.

Reece said she is focusing on the free pep rally that will be held at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday.

"I think that some positive did come from this. I will be joining fans inside of Paul Brown Stadium with this free event to cheer for the Bengals. It's definitely exciting and you know the most important thing is that we win," Reece said. "We get a chance to show off our fans on Monday. That we have the greatest fans in the country. I'm encouraging everybody to come on down and particiapte."

Hamilton County Board of Commissioners president Stephanie Summerow Dumas said she is not surprised by the NFL's decision.

“ I understand the passion everyone had to make that (watch party) happen but I knew there were lots of logistics involved," Dumas said.

She said she had concerns about the idea of a watch party including the safety implications and the possibility of taking away customers from local businesses.

Dumas said fans still have many opportunities around town to go to on Super Bowl Sunday and doesn't think the NFL's decision will hinder anyone's celebration.

“Fans will definitely find a way to celebrate and party. They can go to the Banks, bars and restaurants or watch at their home. It won’t stop anyone from celebrating. This is an exciting moment," Dumas said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL nixes Super Bowl watch party at Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium