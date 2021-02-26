NFL demographics report shows Eagles requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Eagles caught a lot of flack when Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid denied the report that the Eagles had requested a formal interview with OC Eric Bieniemy. Philadelphia eventually hired former Colts OC Nick Sirianni.

“Well, no, there was no formal interview for him sent in,” Reid told reporters ahead of Super Bowl LV. “They had talked early about it, but there was nothing formally sent in.”

Now some new information shows that the Eagles did in fact notify the league and the Chiefs of a formal interview request for Bieniemy. According to an NFL demographics report shared by Eagles beat writer Robert Maaddi, Bieniemy was the only minority coach to receive requests from each of the seven teams with head-coaching vacancies.

Chiefs fans already knew that had interviewed with the Falcons, Lions, Jets, Chargers, Jaguars and Texans. The only team where there was really any doubt was with Philadelphia.

So what exactly happened here that prompted Reid to say that Bieniemy didn’t receive a formal request? Was Reid mistaken? Was he possibly covering for the fact that Bieneimy wasn’t interested in interviewing with the Eagles? Did Bieniemy deny the Eagles’ request as he did with the Cardinals in the 2019 cycle? There’s plenty of room for speculation here, but this is really just another footnote on the strange situation surrounding Bieniemy’s candidacy to become an NFL head coach.

List

5 cap casualties for Chiefs to consider in free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor feel very ‘confident’ about Eagles offense for 2021

    Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor are both feeling pretty confident about the Eagles offense for 2021

  • Here’s why Russell Wilson would ‘love’ to join the Bears

    Why exactly would Russell Wilson want to head to Chicago? The reason lies in the Bears' dysfunction, believe it or not.

  • Could pandemic further erode the New England town meeting?

    The town meeting, for centuries, was a staple of New England life — but the coronavirus pandemic could accelerate the departure from the tradition where people gather to debate everything from the purchase of local road equipment to multimillion-dollar budgets to pressing social issues. The basis of the town meeting is to bring everyone together in the same room — sometimes a literal town hall, sometimes a school gymnasium — where voters will hash out local issues until a decision is made. Others are using pre-printed ballots to decide issues, forgoing the daylong debate altogether.

  • Disneyland California Reopens Temporarily For Special 'Touch Of Disney' Event

    For two weeks this spring, people can visit Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney California Adventure Park to experience "A Touch of Disney." What Happened: On Wednesday, Disneyland Resorts announced starting March 18 customers can go to Disney California Adventure Park to sample food and beverages from around the park, see Disney characters, pose at special photo locations and shop for Disney merchandise. Health and safety measures will be in place, based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government agencies. Tickets go on sale online on March 4. This limited-capacity ticketed event will run through April 5 and allows more than 1,000 Disney cast members to return to work. Why It Matters: Disneyland Resort, which Disney California Adventure Park is part of, has been closed since March 16, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold in the U.S. As of now, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Blueprint for a Safe Economy doesn't allow the theme parks to completely reopen. Challenging the governor is the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who stated their support on Tuesday for Bill 420, which would let theme parks in the state open earlier. Since the pandemic began, Disney had to close all 12 of its theme parks around the world. The company has laid off around 32,000 employees. What’s Next: The unions that represent Disneyland employees in California continue to push Newsom to reopen the parks, with some restrictions in place. Disney World in Florida recently reopened and is planning its 50th-anniversary festival, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” slated to premiere Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney Veteran Joins Virgin Galactic To Design Space Travel ExperiencesWhy 4 Analysts Think Disney Can Thrive Now And After The Pandemic© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NFL rumors: Julian Edelman wants to play in 2021, but unsure if knee will be healthy enough

    Julian Edelman is still rehabbing from a knee injury that kept him out for much of the 2020 NFL season, and the latest update on the Patriots wide receiver's status is not encouraging.

  • A short, virtually fully guaranteed Prescott contract? A former agent says yes

    As the league is now a couple of days into the franchise tag window, the Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott have spoken but have yet to have a negotiating session since the 2020 season ended. If the tag is not placed by the March 9 deadline ...

  • What are the over/unders for Mets and Yankees wins in 2021?

    The SNY panel looks at the odds on 2021 win totals for the Mets and Yankees, including the over/unders for both New York teams.

  • NFL rumor roundup: Are Seahawks, Russell Wilson heading for a divorce?

    With the Russell Wilson trade rumors heating up, Matt Harmon takes a spin around the latest NFL rumor mill to look at the Seattle Seahawks passer and much more.

  • Would the Texans trade QB Deshaun Watson to the Jaguars?

    If the Houston Texans were so bold as to trade QB Deshaun Watson to the Jacksonville Jaguars, this what they could expect in return.

  • Colin Cowherd says Patriots face ‘worst-case scenario’ at QB, and he may have a point

    Is it as bad as Colin Cowherd says?

  • Russell Wilson, Seahawks reportedly deeply divided — could he be traded?

    A new report from The Athletic details what exactly is dividing Wilson and the Seahawks. And it doesn't look too pretty.

  • Woods' accident casts shadow over World Golf Championships event

    Fifteen-time major winner Woods was awake and responsive on Wednesday after a car crash the previous day in Los Angeles in which he suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula. The horrific accident stunned the world of professional sport, with some commentators speculating as to whether it could end the career of the greatest golfer of his generation.

  • Falcons trade back, select Alabama RB in NFL.com mock draft

    Picking in the top five of the upcoming NFL draft has put the Atlanta Falcons in the national spotlight since the end of the season.

  • The dream of J.J. Watt to the Steelers is fading away

    The offers J.J. Watt are getting go well beyond what the Steelers can afford.

  • Texans cut Duke Johnson

    The Houston Texans have one less running back. Duke Johnson has been released, per a source with knowledge of the move. It comes as no surprise, given that Johnson had a non-guaranteed $4.65 million salary in 2021. He also was due to make another $500,000 through a workout bonus and per-game roster bonuses worth up [more]

  • Tweets by Willie Snead, Dez Bryant, and Marquise Brown point to growing unhappiness in Ravens’ offense

    The Baltimore Ravens seemingly have a growing problem with their current and former WRs after three players bashed lack of opportunities

  • Bad ruling impacts Annika Sorenstam as she fights to make the cut at Gainbridge LPGA

    Fighting to make the cut in her first LPGA appearance in years, a peculiar ruling could keep Annika Sorenstam from competing this weekend.

  • Report: Russell Wilson views Bears as chance to bridge into NFL management

    The Bears' offense has struggle, mainly because of quarterback play, so why does Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have them on his list.

  • Report: Three key Patriots opt-out players plan to return for 2021 season

    This is huge news for a team that has its culture embedded in these key veterans.

  • Russell Wilson's agent reveals which teams QB would consider being traded to in the future

    Russell Wilson's camp has reportedly broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks, with the Jets among the teams discussed.