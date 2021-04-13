NFL delivers memo suggesting players, personnel to get vaccinated

Barry Werner
·2 min read

The NFL managed to make it through the 2020 season on time with only a few hiccups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league doesn’t want to flirt with problems in the upcoming season and sent a memo on Tuesday to all 32 teams encouraging players and personnel to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Per the memo:

“Use your stadium or training facility as a vaccination site for club staff, players, and eligible family members,” the league’s memo said. “This can be done through a ‘Vaccination Day’ (or its equivalent), which many clubs have already planned, or by making vaccine appointments available to your employees and their families on a convenient and regular basis. Clubs should update the League Office of its plans in this respect, and percentage of Tiered staff vaccinated by April 19.”

The league also said top employees who are not getting vaccinated will need to document that they have a valid reason.

“Tier 1 and 2 employees (other than players) should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so. Any staffer that refuses to be vaccinated without either a religious or medical reason will not be eligible for Tier 1 or 2 status and therefore will not be permitted access to the ‘football only’ restricted area and may not work directly or in close proximity with players,” the memo said.

The NFLPA pushed out statements on behalf of the Denver Broncos’ and Seattle Seahawks’ players saying they will exercise their right to not participate in voluntary offseason workouts.

