Report: NFL delays Ravens-Steelers again to Wednesday after 4 more players hit COVID-19 list in Baltimore

The NFL has already twice pushed back what was supposed to be a Thanksgiving night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, so what’s a third time to a league apparently committed to playing this game at all costs?

The league has postponed Thursday’s , Sunday’s , Tuesday’s game one more day to Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

One extra day could go a long way for the Ravens in trying to ensure their COVID-19 outbreak is finally contained, though any additional delay is almost certain to further infuriate Steelers players and their fans.

The game was first moved to Sunday the day before Thanksgiving, then again to Tuesday on Friday, the same day star quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out.

The Ravens are on an astounding streak of players either testing positive for COVID-19 or hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list, going all the way back to last Monday when running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams hit the list. That streak continued this Monday.

Four more Ravens hit COVID-19 list

Yet another Raven tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but it was a player on injured reserve that hasn’t been in close contact with the other players, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. This is what qualifies for good news in Baltimore these days.

Per source, today's round of Ravens test results produced no new positives that would impact Tuesday's game. There was 1 new positive, but it's an IR player who hasn't been in close contact with others. NFL has given Ravens the option to fly to Pitt tomorrow following more tests. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2020

Less good news is the fresh batch of players that hit the COVID-19 list on Monday due to either testing positive in previous tests or being in close contact with players who did test positive.

Tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Matthew Judon, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and cornerback Terrell Bonds were all placed on the list. Andrews and Judon were both Pro Bowlers last year, while Snead has been arguably the most consistent receiver on a Ravens offense that has been struggling lately.

On the bright side, four other players — outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall — came off the list on Monday as well.

The total number of players on the Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list remains at 19, with seven of them having made the one of the last two Pro Bowls.

