NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting advice
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss optimal times to bet on NFL Defensive Player of the Year futures and examine the award's top contenders including Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and more.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss optimal times to bet on NFL Defensive Player of the Year futures and examine the award's top contenders including Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and more.
Truex hasn't finished in the top 20 in each of his last 30 Darlington starts, however.
The former world No. 1 reached the third round in her first Grand Slam since early 2020.
With the ultimate draft weekend fast approaching we reveal and react to the last Yahoo staff mock draft of the season. Chris Harris of Harris Football joins Matt Harmon on the pod for 'Cram Week' to provide his thoughts on the mock draft.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
Prescott heard what fans and analysts have speculated too, and addressed it with Yahoo Sports.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
"Relationships are repairable."
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
Townsend has advanced past the second round only two other times in her career.
Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas returns to competition Saturday in Paris as a flyweight after 15 months on the sideline. She has accomplished much in her career but still has more ahead of her.
Underdog? Take the points and the moneyline.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights six quarterbacks he thinks could pay off for drafters this season.
Lewis was a frequent target of criticism from Lakers fans and allegedly built a burner account to defend himself on social media.
If you’re new to fantasy football, don’t worry, we have a how-to guide with everything you need to win and have fun!
The Cardinals do not look like they're in for a fun year, but there's a better bet on the board.