NFL defends its ability to investigate off-field incidents, thinks it will get even better at it

When the NFL decided it would handle its own investigations, and hand out punishments that may or may not have anything to do with what was decided in the legal system, it put itself in a difficult spot.

The NFL does well putting on football games. It is not good at being an amateur arm of the law. We’ve seen that many times. The Kareem Hunt saga was another chapter. Yet, a report this week from the Washington Post said the league has no plans to change its investigative methods.

On Wednesday, the NFL spent some time explaining its limitations in investigating players, but also said it thinks it’s doing just fine and will improve at it. It’s hard to conjoin those thoughts together, but it makes sense to the league.

NFL acknowledges limitations in investigations

Here are the comments from the NFL executives (the tweets from members of NFL Media).

The NFL admitted it is limited in its investigative powers. The problem is, the NFL has proclaimed itself capable of imposing punishment regardless of what happens in the legal process. We saw that with the Ezekiel Elliott case (and the NFLPA called out the NFL for it).

When you act like it’s in your best interests to ignore the legal system in certain instances of handing out punishment, it’s hard to then make the excuse you don’t have the same powers as police investigators.

NFL exec Todd Jones, involved in off-field discipline, describes the NFL’s investigative powers as “limited. … There is information we can’t get when we need it. But when we get it, we act on it.” But makes clear the NFL will continue to investigate along with police. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018





Jones is the NFL’s chief disciplinary officer.

The NFL can’t compel any witness, who isn’t an employee of the league, to talk to them. Nor can it compel, say, a hotel to turn over surveillance video. We saw that happen with Hunt, though there are plenty of questions about how and when the NFL even tried to get that now infamous video (Jones said the NFL could not get the video).

TMZ, which published the video of Hunt and Ray Rice before that, pays for those videos. The NFL, which has no power to get them other than asking nice, doesn’t want to pay. That’s probably the right approach, but again, it’s clearly an impediment into the investigations the NFL wants to do.

NFL exec Todd Jones says it’s “not likely at all” to buy evidence videos as @TMZ does. He points out it would open a “Pandora’s box” of issues, while also saying the league doesn’t have journalistic, First Amendment privilege to protect sources. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018





NFL won’t stop its investigations

The NFL’s overriding message appeared to be, they’re doing well because they act whenever they can get evidence and interviews, which they’re never ensured to get.

Jones: “When we get information, we act on it.” Says they try to follow best practices recommended by Robert Mueller (yes, that one) three years ago. Emphasizes limitations on access to info, especially surveillance. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2018





Then, in a heck of a statement, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill promised the NFL is going to get even better investigating off-field incidents.

Bidwill, the #Cardinals owner and former federal prosecutor, emphasizing the NFL lacks subpoena power. “But I’m very pleased with the talent that we have as investigators. … I think we’re going to get better with each” experience. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2018





So on one hand, the NFL admits what should be obvious, that as a private business it has very little power when it comes to investigations … yet, Bidwill doubled down and said the league will continue to get better at it. Sure.

The NFL put itself in this position to be second-guessed. They had a crisis with Rice, and reacted by amping up their efforts to be an investigative unit. It’s not going well, for obvious reasons, but they’re not giving up.

