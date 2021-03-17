A lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. If he did that which he’s accused of doing, Watson would be subject to scrutiny under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

For now, the league has little to say about the situation.

“We are aware of the suit but will decline further comment at this time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

The league has the power, if it so chooses, to independently investigate the situation. With no power to subpoena witnesses, the league would need the alleged victim to cooperate with the process.

Otherwise, the league would have to wait for more evidence to emerge through the litigation process.

NFL declines comment on lawsuit against Deshaun Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk