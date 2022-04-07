NFL declines comment on amended Brian Flores lawsuit

It can’t be said that the NFL doesn’t learn from its mistakes.

After quickly dismissing the initial Brian Flores civil lawsuit as being “without merit” (and then being forced in the ensuing days to acknowledge that the case does indeed have merit), the NFL has said nothing in response to an amended complaint that adds two new plaintiffs and three new teams.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy did not respond to an email from PFT requesting comment. McCarthy separately declined comment to USA Today.

Most of the individual teams facing new claims in the amended complaint have issued statements. The NFL is also a defendant, however; it’s odd that the NFL would say nothing at all.

Then again, maybe it’s best to say nothing. Given the six attorneys general are now planning to investigate and potentially prosecute the NFL, anything the league says can and will be used against it.

