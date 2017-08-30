NFL has decided to cancel Texans-Cowboys exhibition finale

Less than two days after announcing that the Thursday exhibition finale between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys would be played at the Cowboys’ stadium in Arlington, Texas instead of Houston’s NRG Stadium, the NFL has instead decided to cancel the game.

While the matchup was going to be used as a fundraiser for victims of Hurricane Harvey, canceling now allows Texans players, coaches and staff to return home to their families in the flood-ravaged city. Water has receded enough in some places that the team can travel back to Houston.

The Houston Texans have been in Frisco, Texas this week but will return to Houston soon. (AP) More

It could make for a difficult situation for some back-of-the-depth-chart players on both teams, players who were slated to get a high number of reps in the game and get one last chance to show they deserve a spot on the roster, but in the big picture, returning home and returning to loved ones is priority.

The Texans flew to the Dallas area after their third preseason game, last week against the New Orleans Saints, and have been using the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco this week.

On Monday, visibly emotional Houston coach Bill O’Brien explained that three of the Texans’ coaches lived in areas that had mandatory evacuations, a couple of other coaches and some players lived in neighborhoods with voluntary evacuations, and some players had water in their homes. O’Brien said his home, where his wife and two sons – one of whom, Jack, requires constant care because of a rare brain disorder – was in an area that had not been affected by flooding.

Houston star defensive lineman J.J. Watt put out a call for donations to help the city he’s called home for over six years, and the overwhelming response has resulted in over $4 million in donations so far.

