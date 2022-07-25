NFL debuts a new streaming platform for Detroit Lions fans starting today

Although it is only July, NFL training camp is just days away. That also means the 2022-23 regular season isn't too far behind either.

This season, the NFL is giving Detroit Lions fans an enhanced way to watch games with their new streaming platform, NFL+.

Starting today, fans can download and subscribe to the streaming service that will give football fans a chance to watch the Lions, or any of the other 31 NFL teams. NFL+ offers fans in the Detroit market access to every Lions Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every primetime regular season and postseason game on mobile devices.

NFL+ users will also get to view live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Lions preseason games shown in the Detroit market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

Below are the prices and descriptions for the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium packages

NFL+ ($4.99 per month/$39.99 per year)

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

NFL+ Premium ($9.99 per month/$79.99 per year)

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

The Detroit Lions open up training camp on July 27 and their first preseason game is Friday, Aug. 12 vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. The regular season kicks off with with the Lions hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 11.

